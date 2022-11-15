Alinity is ‘kind of freaking out’ over a Netflix OnlyFans documentary

Twitch streamer and OnlyFans creator Alinity shared that she has been contacted by Netflix regarding a potential documentary about OnlyFans.

Alinity is one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch, seeing yet another rise on the platform after returning from her recent streaming hiatus. The Colombian streamer ranks among the top watched English-speaking female streamers, amassing over 149,000 hours watched in November alone, per Stream Charts.

Alongside her successful Twitch career, Alinity is also a prolific creator on OnlyFans, which reportedly makes up the majority of her income. The streamer has even gone on record to claim that she makes more money off OnlyFans than she would make in 10 years on Twitch.

Because of this, it’s not much of a surprise that Netflix would contact Alinity to be a part of its documentary. On Nov. 15, Alinity revealed that her call with the television and movie streaming giant left her afraid.

Though hesitant to speak on it, Alinity eventually shared details regarding her call with Netflix.

“Fuck it, chat, I don’t care. I’m going to tell you guys,” Alinity said, “I’m not going to say the specifics of it, but they contracted me to do a Netflix documentary and I’m kind of freaking out. It’s huge, right? Yeah, it’s an OF thing.”

Alinity explained the conversation and potential of starring in the documentary made her nervous since they wanted to show pieces of her OnlyFans content. The streamer explained that her family does not know that she makes content on OnlyFans, only adding to her concern.

It is unclear whether or not Alinity plans to make an appearance in the unnamed Netflix documentary, but she currently appears torn on the topic.