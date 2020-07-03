Alinity breaks down, says she’s contemplated suicide due to hateful comments

One of Twitch’s most popular and controversial female streamers opened up today about the hate she receives online.

Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon isn’t a stranger to Twitch drama. She was caught spitting vodka into her cat’s mouth and throwing her cat above her head and over her chair last year, which led numerous streamers and viewers to call for her to be permanently banned from the platform.

Nearly a year after the stream in which she threw her cat, Alinity titled her stream, “Very very sad. We need to talk.” During the stream, she explained how hateful and hurtful comments in the past year have affected her mental health.

The stream was short, addressing the viewers about the hateful comments she receives on a daily basis due to previous actions. Alinity broke down while addressing her viewers, admitting thoughts of suicide.

“You guys need to know that the shit you guys do and the shit you guys say really affects people. Okay? Like you guys have no idea how many times I’ve wanted to kill myself,” Alinity said. “How many times I have spent my entire night trying to figure out how I was going to end my life.”

Earlier in the stream, she said “Like do I stop streaming? Is that the only way people are ever going to leave me alone?” A donation from a supportive viewer advised her to accept the mistake that she has made in her past and to not give into the trolls. Alinity responded that she has and that she sees messages every day about the mistake she has made.

When the allegations of animal abuse began, previous videos which included questionable behavior toward her other pets were unearthed. The authorities got involved and animal services came to her house, although animal services found no issues with the living condition or the care provided for the pets. Additionally, Twitch never banned the streamer.

While some have forgiven Alinity for the behavior, others continue to flood Twitter and Twitch related content about it and use the actions against her. During a Twitter exchange earlier this week, popular streamer Ninja sarcastically asked Alinity if she had another cat to throw.

Alinity went on to ask her viewers to send love whenever they see people sending hate online. She asked them to remind others that people are human and humans make mistakes and to let the authorities handle it. “It’s so funny because, like, I invited the authorities to my house. And it wasn’t enough.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please reach out to a professional and call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 in the U.S. or Samaritans in the U.K. at 116 123.