AGDQ raises $1 million for the eighth straight year

During the Sci-Fi block of games at Awesome Games Done Quick, the GDQ team and everyone watching were once again able to hit the $1 million mark in support of the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

We've just passed 1 MILLION DOLLARS raised for @preventcancer, setting a new PB for fastest AGDQ to reach that milestone!

Thank you to every single person who contributed to get us here 💜

We still have LOTS of fantastic runs coming up so let's keep the momentum going! #AGDQ2021 pic.twitter.com/uCbV3czpKd — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) January 8, 2021

This is the eighth year in a row that the community has been able to hit that mark, and it was also the fastest it has been done in the history of AGDQ. It was actually the personal best of any GDQ event, having hit it in just five days.

The milestone was hit during SasquatchSensei’s run of Halo 3, which was the third bonus game on the AGDQ schedule, meaning the community had to donate $160,000 towards the run just to make it happen.

As always, this milestone was only reached because of the dozens of talented speedrunners coming together and combining their efforts to put on an incredible event for charity. Especially for an event run entirely remotely due to COVID-19, AGDQ Online 2021 has pushed through some technical difficulties to run games for a good cause.

There are still two full days of 24-hour streams left to try and break the $3,164,002 record set by AGDQ 2020, which is the overall record set at any GDQ event to date.