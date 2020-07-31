After conquering gaming, Ninja now has his sights set on Hollywood

While being largely absent from livestreaming since Mixer announced its closure last month, superstar gamer Ninja has been hard at work in other ventures behind the scenes.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ninja opened up about his expansion into other realms of entertainment, mainly with his eyes set on Hollywood itself and all of the different avenues that come with it.

Ninja told THR that he’s looked at “literally anything and everything Hollywood” while planning his next move in the streaming world. “Movies, voice acting, cartoons,” Ninja said.

Image via The Hollywood Reporter

Ninja is set to appear in the Ryan Reynolds gamer-themed movie Free Guy this December. But that’s just the beginning, according to him.

“They were like, ‘You were amazing, you’re a natural,'” Ninja said of his experience on the film. “I kept telling Jess, they’re just gassing me up, saying that so I don’t think I suck. But we’re being told that it’s not gas, so I hope it’s amazing.”

Ninja said he’s in the middle of platform negotiations now that Mixer is no more. A return to Twitch is possible, but so is a move to YouTube, where he streamed for one day recently and pulled big numbers.

Josh Swartz, COO at Ninja’s management firm, Loaded, said he’s looking at all of his options, including “the ability to create content that expands beyond livestreaming through TV, film and other entertainment opportunities.”

Fans of Ninja’s gaming content shouldn’t worry too much just yet, though. Ninja said that no matter what else he’s doing, “I’ll be gaming my entire life.”