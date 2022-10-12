Adriana Chechik gives update after undergoing back surgery following TwitchCon injuries

A few days after her shocking injury at TwitchCon 2022, Adriana Chechik has updated fans after undergoing successful surgery for the broken back she suffered while jumping into a foam pit.

Chechik said that the surgery took about five and a half hours to complete, but unfortunately, the procedure revealed a lot more damage than anticipated. According to the streamer, there were “more fusions than expected” and she has “bones completely crushed” as well as “nerve damage to [her] bladder.” She also has some bleeding around the bone that has been fixed.

So surgery went well, 5 hrs 30 minutes! More fusions than expected, bones completely crushed & nerve damage to my bladder, hopefully I’ll be able to pee again in the near future. No more squirting probably… had some bleeding around the bone but overall doing good! — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) October 12, 2022

Her positive spirit is good to see after such a horrific accident. The 30-year-old was seen on stream at the Lenovo Legion booth at TwitchCon, where the company was hosting a competition where two people would push each other with foam swords until one of them fell off a pedestal into a foam pit. Contestants were told that the pit was deep enough to jump into, but similarly to Chechik, many people apparently injured themselves as they fell.

People also confronted Lenovo Legion for falsely advertising the pit as safe enough to jump into, going so far as to say that the booth “is all about safety” during their stream. Whether it was on the company’s social media accounts or during the broadcast, Lenovo Legion representatives repeated that contestants could dive into the pit or jump in, which ended up causing Chechik’s injury.

I will never be able to trust @Twitch at another convention in my entire life.

Here’s how I dislocated my knee and sprained my ankle at their Lenovo Legion booth: pic.twitter.com/uZjfkgRyWr — LochVaness (@loch_vaness) October 10, 2022

Chechik isn’t even the only contestant to injure themselves at the pit. Twitch streamer LochVaness posted that she dislocated her knee and sprained her ankle at the event after she stepped off the pedestal after knocking down her opponent during the competition. In the video, you can see the streamer fall down after hopping off the pedestal and immediately grab her knee.

Lenovo has given a statement about the pit to NBC News, saying that the company is “aware of the incidents of TwitchCon visitors who sustained injuries in the gladiator game soft foam pit at the Lenovo booth.” The area has also been closed while officials work with event organizers to look into the injuries.