A blind player reached the top rank in Street Fighter 6 just by using sound

In another wonderful story about human accomplishment, we bring you the success story of BlindWarriorSven, who reached the top rank in Street Fighter 6 using only the game’s sound cues.

In a Reddit thread from Sept. 25, Street Fighter 6 players talk about BlindWarriorSven. After cancer took away his vision at age six, he thought that he would never be able to play video games anymore, but he decided to keep playing, not only for fun but also to win.

In a video with theScore esports, Sven explained that he wants to use his wins as an example and urge more companies to enhance their accessibility features for disabled folk so they can enjoy the games just as much as able-bodied people.

Using only his hearing to determine the position and type of attack the opponent was using, Sven mastered his fighting ability from Street Fighter 2 to Street Fighter 6. During this time, he attended numerous tournaments throughout Europe and proved to be a formidable opponent. Accessibility review site Can I Play praised the combat audio cues, but lamented the lack of menu narration in Street Fighter 6.

He honed his skills in Street Fighter 5 during the Coronavirus pandemic, reaching an Ultra Diamond level, which is a level only 0.4 percent of players reached. He has used his skills and reached the level of Master in Street Fighter 6, which is a level reached only by 0.5 percent of overall players.

This is a great achievement for any player, but it also shows how well the accessibility features in Street Fighter 6 work to level the playing field and ensure the most dedicated, skilled players can climb to the top.

