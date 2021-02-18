First Nintendo Direct of 2021 breaks viewership records

While some fans may have been disappointed with the showcase of games at this year’s first Nintendo Direct, the event appears to have been a success in terms of viewership. reaching more live viewers than ever before.

According to esports insider Rod “Slasher” Breslau, Nintendo Direct reached over 3 million live viewers across multiple streaming platforms. YouTube pulled in 2 million, and Twitch followed behind with over 1 million viewers across its countless co-streams.

this Nintendo Direct broke viewership records on multiple streaming platforms



2M viewers across several languages: YouTube

1.2M viewers across hundreds of costreams: Twitch

no one, literally no one, not a single soul: Facebook Gaming



just incredible #NintendoDirect — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 17, 2021

Some of the highlights of the event were the addition of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 characters Pyra and Mythra joining the Super Smash Bros. roster, a remake of Nintendo Wii title The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Switch, and the next entry into the Mario franchise, Mario Golf: Super Rush, which will launch on the Switch in June.

While the Skyward Sword remake brings a refreshed take on the classic title, this wasn’t the Zelda news fans were hoping for. Nintendo shared that news around the sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, wouldn’t be revealed until later this year.

One of the most highly-anticipated announcements for the event was news on a new Pokemon game, but nothing was shared regarding this and fans expect further news will be revealed at the Pokemon 25th Anniversary event later this year.