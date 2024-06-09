State of Decay gameplay trailer drops after four-year wait

After four long years of waiting, State of Decay 3 finally received a gameplay trailer at the Xbox Showcase during Summer Games Fest—ramping up excitement even further

Recommended Videos

First announced in the Xbox Showcase in July 2020 with a cinematic trailer, details on State of Decay 3 have been scarce since, but that all changed with the reveal of the first gameplay trailer.

Gun game. Image via Undead Labs

The trailer showcased the carnage from the zombie apocalypse we all know and love from the State of Decay franchise, while highlighting the importance of teaming up with others and the losses you sustain in the fight which, if anything like State of Decay 2, will be permanent.

Unfortunately, no release date for State of Decay 3 was revealed, so fans may face another lengthy wait for further details on the title—but a post on the Xbox Wire detailed what fans can expect.

State of Decay 3 will be taken to an “all-new level” and the “biggest step the series has taken so far”. Fans have been promised more details “at a later date” on co-op, customization, and “other fun features that they can’t quite get into detail just yet.”

State of Decay 3 is the sequel to 2018’s action-adventure survival title, which received a refresh in the 2020 Juggernaut Edition, and focused heavily on four-player co-operative gameplay.

In the years since, Microsoft has now fully acquired developer Undead Labs and made it a first-party studio, adding to the illustrious crop of studios under the Microsoft banner.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy