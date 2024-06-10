Is State of Decay 3 crossplay or cross-platform?

After a four-year wait that felt even longer, we finally have more information on State of Decay 3—including specific details about whether the game will support crossplay or cross-platform progression.

Recommended Videos

The game’s first official gameplay trailer was shown during the June 9 Xbox Games Showcase, and while we’re still sadly without an actual release date, the trailer revealed a good bit of what we can expect from the sequel. While no official statement has been made on whether or not the game will be crossplay, I think there’s enough out there to form a decent guess.

Here’s what we currently know about crossplay in State of Decay 3 and what features we’re most likely to see in the game.

Will State of Decay 3 have crossplay or cross-platform play?

Me and the homies on other platforms. Screenshot via State of Decay YouTube

No official statement has been made on the inclusion of crossplay in State of Decay 3. Currently, this is what we know as of June 2024:

State of Decay 3 will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC .

. The game will be available on Game Pass on day one .

. The game’s wiki page says that it features full crossplay, but that hasn’t been confirmed by the developer at the time of writing.

While we technically don’t know whether or not Xbox and PC players will be able to party up in State of Decay 3 just yet, there is a lot of evidence that points to the feature being supported.

The first and biggest clue I’m basing this estimate on is the fact that the prequel State of Decay 2 does have crossplay between PC and Xbox. It would be extremely out of the ordinary for a sequel to remove a feature that was already included in its predecessor.

Additionally, Microsoft’s tendency to bridge the gap between platforms with Game Pass means that most games on the service do support crossplay. Because the game is already confirmed to be a day one Game Pass release, I would be very surprised to see it leave out cross-platform support.

We’ll update this article with more information from Undead Labs as soon as it becomes available, but so long as we’re in the dark I think the logical assumption is that crossplay will be included in State of Decay 3.

Will State of Decay 3 support cross-platform progression?

It’s a lot trickier to speculate on whether or not cross-platform progression will be included in this game. Cross-progression isn’t as universally expected or demanded as crossplay, and State of Decay 2 only had partial support for the feature.

Without an official announcement, I don’t think there are any real indicators to point to the inclusion or exclusion of the feature. I would be a bit surprised if the game doesn’t have cross-platform progression, but there unfortunately isn’t anything we can currently do other than wait for more updates from Undead Labs.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy