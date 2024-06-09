All State of Decay 3 platforms, listed

The latest State of Decay 3 trailer doesn’t tell us much about its release date, but we sure know where we can play it when it finally comes out.

Recommended Videos

Here are all the platforms for State of Decay 3.

What platforms will State of Decay 3 be available on?

Is it nearly time for State of Decay’s long-awaited sequel? Screenshot via State of Decay YouTube

Initially announced back in 2020, State of Decay fans have patiently waited for the latest trailer as shown in the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9. This cinematic trailer for State of Decay 3 reveals all but a release date, and a clear emphasis is placed on surviving a zombie apocalypse with multiple characters. While co-op was indeed possible for State of Decay 2 back in 2018, the question is whether this feature will continue with the sequel.

For now though, here are all State of Decay 3 platforms to get excited about.

Is State of Decay 3 on PC?

Yes. State of Decay 3 is confirmed to release on PC. Although neither a release date nor a window is given for this somewhat overdue survival game, it is available to wishlist on Steam. As showcased on Steam itself, State of Decay 3‘s release is “to be announced.”

Is State of Decay 3 on PlayStation 5?

No. Previous State of Decay games were released solely on Xbox and Windows. The same can be said about the upcoming sequel. State of Decay 3 won’t be released on PlayStation.

Is State of Decay 3 on Xbox Series X|S?

Yes. State of Decay was initially released back in 2013 for Xbox 360 and PC. It has since continued its tradition of launching on PC and the latest Xbox generation at the time of its release. Its release date may be uncertain, but State of Decay 3 is guaranteed to launch on Xbox Series X|S.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy