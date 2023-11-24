Starfield players desperate for one update to solve game’s huge junk problem

Starfield players are desperate for an update that will include a ‘sell all junk’ feature because they only have limited inventory and cargo space, and it’s being crowded with junk and other unessential items.

One of the fun aspects of Starfield is that you can fly across the system, traverse multiple planets, and loot everything that’s not bolted down to the ground. Even if it is, you can use your laser to pry it off and go your merry way. Most players prefer looting everything they can to sell to merchants for quick Credits. The downside is that you don’t have a lot of inventory or cargo space. So, when you pick up junk, it takes up valuable room that could have been used for loot with a higher resell value. Because of this, players are desperate for an update with a ‘sell all junk’ feature.

However, the problem with this would be that nothing is technically labeled as junk, and if the devs were to decide what’s classified as junk, players might no longer be able to horde pot plants and succulents to create their in-ship moshpits with. So, we’d also need a feature that allows us to decide what is junk and what isn’t, making this ‘sell all junk’ feature work in our favor. And a ‘lock’ option to ensure we don’t accidentally sell important items.

Another great option would be to have a ‘dismantle junk’ feature, which would allow us to deconstruct items and obtain small amounts of resources in return, like what we have in Lost Ark. This feature would be great for those who don’t want to have to go down to a planet to sell items because we could dismantle them in space and keep traveling.

Either way, eliminating junk and freeing up our inventory would be a game-changing quality-of-life feature we need as soon as possible.