Starfield: How to complete the Executive Level mission

Executive Level is the final mission in the Ryujin Industries faction questline in Starfield, and contains major consequences for the Neon-based tech giant.

Unlike your previous missions which have primarily seen you commit stealthy corporate espionage, Executive Level revolves entirely around a board meeting.

Depending on who you backed as CEO, whether it be Masako or Ularu Chen, there will be only minor changes, though the quest still progresses the same way regardless of who holds the CEO mantle. In your climatic board meeting, you will help decide two important matters: whether to bring the Neuroamp to market and whether or not Ryujin should purchase Infinity LTD.

No matter where you stand on the two issues, you likely need to sway some members of the board prior to your meeting. If you are trying to complete Executive Level in Starfield, here’s what you need to do.

Should you continue Neuroamp testing in Starfield?

No matter your decision, whether you proceed with the Neuroamp or choose to discontinue it, this choice will have no effect on your reward at the end of the quest. Still, I elected to halt Neuroamp testing in my playthrough.

This decision can earn you favor with companions such as Sarah Morgen or Andreja, who both are in favor of discontinuing the technology. I only chose to end testing due to the potential in-universe consequences of publicly available mind control, though you might not have any qualms with the potential chaos.

Should you acquire Infinity LTD employees in Starfield?

The next topic is that of Infinity LTD, the company that you helped sabotage and helped bring down entirely. While some members of the board believe it would be ethical to help the recently dismissed employees of LTD, others disagree.

Ultimately, I choose to hire the Infinity LTD employees and acquire the company. Again, this choice has no impact on your ability to complete the quest or receive your reward. The quest only truly exists to test your personal beliefs.

How to sway Ryujin Industries board members in Starfield

Ularu will be escorted out of the meeting if you sided with Masako | Screenshot by Dot Esports

No matter how you plan to vote, you likely need to sway board members on either the issue of the Neuroamp or the Infinity LTD acquisition. All Ryujin board members are predisposed to vote in certain ways for both topics. If you elect not to speak or sway any board members, then Infinity LTD won’t be acquired and the Neruoamp will continue research, likely set to release to the public.

In order to change a voter’s mind that might oppose you, you need to pass a persuasion check. If you are invested in how either issue resolves, then I highly recommend that you put points into your Persuasion Skill. Though you can always reload to a save to try again, I found that a high persuasion will make the process much, much easier.

Below is a chart of all six potential voters and how they will vote:

Ularu Chen

(Only appears at the meeting if you sided with her against Masako) Votes in favor of releasing the Neuroamp Votes against absorbing Infinity LTD Linden Calderi Votes in favor of releasing the Neuroamp Votes against absorbing Infinity LTD Veera Karla Votes in favor of releasing the Neuroamp Votes in favor of absorbing Infinity LTD Alexis Pryce Votes against releasing the Neuroamp Votes against absorbing Infinity LTD Dalton Fiennes Votes against releasing the Neuroamp Abstains from voting on Infinity LTD Genevieve Monohan Votes against releasing the Neuroamp Votes in favor of absorbing Infinity LTD

Executive Level Quest Rewards in Starfield

Imogene’s fate is the only variable in this questline | Screenshot via Dot Esports

No matter your choices throughout the entire Ryujin Industries quest chain, you will receive 16,400 Credits, an Operations Floor office, and a personal mission board for more faction side quests by the end of Executive Level.

The only difference in endings stems from whether or not you backed Ularu or Masako. If you elected to support Masako then Imogene, your original recruiter, will be found clear of her accused crimes and return to Ryujin—provided you didn’t kill already.

If you sided with Ularu and usurped Masko, then you have likely already killed or dismissed Imogene. You still receive the same amount of credits and perks for completing the storyline.

