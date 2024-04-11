One of the rarest fish you can catch at higher levels in Stardew Valley is the Sturgeon, but it can be frustratingly difficult. In this guide, we’ll go over everything you need to know about catching Sturgeon in Stardew Valley.

Recommended Videos

How to catch Sturgeon in Stardew Valley

You can catch Sturgeon in summer or winter in Stardew Valley. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To catch a Sturgeon in Stardew Valley, you need at least level six in fishing. Then, fish in the Mountain Lake during winter or summer. You can use Magic Bait to catch Sturgeon irrespective of the season.

Requirements for Catching Sturgeon

Reach level six in fishing

in fishing Check if it’s summer or winter

or Use Magic Bait to catch Sturgeon during fall or spring

to catch Sturgeon during or Make sure you have an advanced fishing rod

Have a Trap Bobber

Go to the Mountain Lake

Make sure you’re at least level six or seven if you want to reliably reel in Sturgeon. To be on the safe side, reach level eight so you don’t waste an inordinate amount of time throwing out lines without seeing Sturgeon.

Next, check the season. You can only catch Sturgeon during summer and winter in Stardew without Magic Bait, which can be somewhat disappointing if you’re leveling fishing during spring or fall. Magic Bait is fairly expensive, though, so you’re probably better off waiting for the right season.

To catch Sturgeon, you need an advanced fishing rod, like the Fiberglass or Iridium Rod. The Iridium Rod is the highest-tier pole in the game and you can only equip it after you’ve reached a fishing level of 6 or higher. It also costs the most at 7,500 gold. If you can’t afford that premium, then the Fiberglass Rod, costing only 1,800 gold, is also a good option.

Then, consider your location. The elusive fish is only found in one place: Stardew Valley Mountain Lake. You can find this lake directly in front of the mine and Adventurer’s Guild.

Once you have your pole, equip some kind of tackle on it. The best tackle for catching a Sturgeon is the Trap Bobber, which reduces the chance fish escape while they’re not being reeled in. A Trap Bobber costs 500 gold at Willy’s shop, but you can also craft it one gold bar and 10 sap.

After you’ve equipped the tackle equipped to your rod, consider eating a meal to increase your chances of catching fish. Some meals, like the Dish O’ The Sea, are very useful for fishing. This meal increases your fishing level for a brief time.

Best spots to catch Sturgeon in Stardew Valley

You can catch Sturgeon in the Mountain Lake in Stardew Valley. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The right-hand isle in the Mountain Lake

in the Mountain Lake In front of the Adventurer’s Guild

The southeast side of the Mountain Lake

The best spot for Sturgeon fishing in Stardew Valley is the little isle near the Adventurer’s Guild in the Mountain Lake. The further from land you are, the better your chances. This spot will likely yield the most Sturgeon, so if you’re a lower level, try your luck here.

From this point on, you’ll need to rely on your luck on a given day and test your skill at reeling in fish. Some Sturgeon are impossibly difficult to reel in, even with the Trap Bobber, but others re more forgiving. Hopefully you’ll encounter Sturgeon often and they’ll stay on your line.

Once you’ve mastered catching Sturgeon, consider going for size records. The average size of a Sturgeon is anywhere from 40 to 50 inches, but they can be bigger. The heavier and larger the fish, the more it sells for on the market in Stardew Valley.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more