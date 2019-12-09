Serral and Team Finland win StarCraft 2 Nation Wars defeating South Korea

For the first time ever, team Finland won the StarCraft 2 Nation Wars tournament on Dec. 8, in Paris. They grabbed the title by defeating South Korea in the finals 5-3.

Joona “Serral” Sotala won four games out of the five games needed to grab the title for Finland. He’s proven he’s still the Korean slayer after his victory of the World Championship Series at BlizzCon 2018 against Kim “Stats” Dae Yeob.

Serral and his teammates, Wenlei “ZhuGeLiang” Dai and Iiro “TheMusZero” Kumpulainen, brought home a $16,000 prize and their first title for the tournament’s sixth edition. South Korea was the defending champion with two consecutive titles.

Despite the final match’s high stakes, it was played in a chill atmosphere. In the third game, ZhuGeLiang caused a stir by defeating Lee “INnoVation” Shin-Hyung despite being considered as the least-skilled player among the Finnish. After his defeat, his teammates’ reactions were priceless.

Nation Wars is a StarCraft 2 international tournament opposing nation-based teams made of three players each. Twenty-four teams qualified for the tournament in September, then the bracket narrowed it down to eight teams.

South Korea swept Canada (4-3) and France (4-1) on their way to the finals. On the other side, Team Finland defeated the United States, represented by Joseph “Future” Stanish, Alex “Neeb” Sunderhaft, and Chris “MCanning” Canning, 4-1 in the quarterfinals. Then, they beat Italy 4-1 and grabbed the title after a best-of-nine final match.

Another StarCraft 2 event took place on Dec. 8, which was the North-American qualifier for the World Electronic Sports Games 2019. It ended with the win of Neeb, who defeated Sasha “Scarlett” Hostyn.

Despite the date in its name, WESG 2019 will only take place in March 2020.