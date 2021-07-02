How to watch the EA Play Live Spotlight Series

EA Play Live has a lot in store for the month of July with five broadcasts as a part of its Spotlight series. Beginning on July 8, EA will host broadcasts that highlight Apex Legends, Indie games, Madden, and EA Sports.

There are four broadcasts that will be broadcast prior to the main EA Play Live show that will take place on Thursday, July 22 at noon CT. The first part of the spotlight series will start at noon next Thursday. “The Future of First-Person Shooters” will focus on Apex Legends and recently announced Battlefield 2042, which was revealed during E3.

On Tuesday the following week, July 13, “EA <3s Independent Studios” will focus on indie games and the role that they play in the video game industry. The show will have a panel including people who helped make It Takes Two, Lost in Random, and Knockout City. Madden 22 will be featured at 6:00 p.m. CT on July 19, and “More EA SPORTS!” will broadcast on July 20.

EA did not officially announce where the EA Play Live series would be broadcast, but for the past two years, the show has been livestreamed on the official EA Twitch channel. There is no indication that they intend on moving the broadcast.

Schedule