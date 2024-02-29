Star Wars: KOTOR remake hopes still alive, devs reportedly go private in $500 million dea

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTR) fans finally received promising news today regarding the long-awaited remake.

Embracer Media is selling Saber Interactive in a deal worth up to $500 million that will make the studio a privately owned company, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier—and the KOTOR remake isn’t dead yet. “The company plans to continue developing a remake of Star Wars: The Knights of the Old Republic, the highly anticipated game that was removed from its previous developer Aspyr Media in 2022,” Schreier said.

A turbulent development cycles takes another surprising turn. Image via Saber Interactive

In 2021, Aspyr Media announced a remake of the iconic Star Wars: KOTOR series. However, the project was delayed indefinitely and eventually handed over to Saber Interactive one year later. Fears escalated when Embracer Group, the holding company that owns Saber Interactive, closed multiple different studios in 2023 as part of a massive restructuring.

Star Wars fans started to lose hope that the KOTR remake would ever see the light of day amidst a wave of turmoil, but it seems there’s still life in the project with Saber Interactive reportedly going independent. Schreier added that the deal includes an option for Saber to bring along multiple Embracer subsidiaries, hinting at other devs joining the new team.

Embracer Media previously shut down the Saints Row developer Volition, marketed the sale of Borderlands custodians Gearbox Software, and closed Free Radical, the studio behind the iconic TimeSplitters season.

As for what happened to Aspyr after losing KOTR, the devs went on to create a Star Wars: Battlefront remake, which is set to release in March.