Category:
Star Wars

Star Wars: KOTOR remake hopes still alive, devs reportedly go private in $500 million dea

KOTR dreams live on for another day.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 12:59 pm
A character in KOTOR swings a sword.
Image via Saber Interactive

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTR) fans finally received promising news today regarding the long-awaited remake.

Recommended Videos

Embracer Media is selling Saber Interactive in a deal worth up to $500 million that will make the studio a privately owned company, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier—and the KOTOR remake isn’t dead yet. “The company plans to continue developing a remake of Star Wars: The Knights of the Old Republic, the highly anticipated game that was removed from its previous developer Aspyr Media in 2022,” Schreier said.

KOTR
A turbulent development cycles takes another surprising turn. Image via Saber Interactive

In 2021, Aspyr Media announced a remake of the iconic Star Wars: KOTOR series. However, the project was delayed indefinitely and eventually handed over to Saber Interactive one year later. Fears escalated when Embracer Group, the holding company that owns Saber Interactive, closed multiple different studios in 2023 as part of a massive restructuring.

Star Wars fans started to lose hope that the KOTR remake would ever see the light of day amidst a wave of turmoil, but it seems there’s still life in the project with Saber Interactive reportedly going independent. Schreier added that the deal includes an option for Saber to bring along multiple Embracer subsidiaries, hinting at other devs joining the new team.

Embracer Media previously shut down the Saints Row developer Volition, marketed the sale of Borderlands custodians Gearbox Software, and closed Free Radical, the studio behind the iconic TimeSplitters season.

As for what happened to Aspyr after losing KOTR, the devs went on to create a Star Wars: Battlefront remake, which is set to release in March.

related content
Read Article Respawn shelves Star Wars Mandalorian FPS to work on its own brands
Mando and Grogu shooting weapons in Fortnite loading screen
Category:
Star Wars
Star Wars
Respawn shelves Star Wars Mandalorian FPS to work on its own brands
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Classic Star Wars Battlefront returns with online multiplayer, lands on all platforms in March
A Jedi Starfighter flying away from an explosion in Star Wars Battlefront Classic.
Category:
Star Wars
Star Wars
Classic Star Wars Battlefront returns with online multiplayer, lands on all platforms in March
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Mandalorian FPS reportedly in development by Star Wars Jedi: Survivor devs
The Mandalorian art work banner
Category:
Star Wars
Star Wars
Mandalorian FPS reportedly in development by Star Wars Jedi: Survivor devs
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Respawn shelves Star Wars Mandalorian FPS to work on its own brands
Mando and Grogu shooting weapons in Fortnite loading screen
Category:
Star Wars
Star Wars
Respawn shelves Star Wars Mandalorian FPS to work on its own brands
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Classic Star Wars Battlefront returns with online multiplayer, lands on all platforms in March
A Jedi Starfighter flying away from an explosion in Star Wars Battlefront Classic.
Category:
Star Wars
Star Wars
Classic Star Wars Battlefront returns with online multiplayer, lands on all platforms in March
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Mandalorian FPS reportedly in development by Star Wars Jedi: Survivor devs
The Mandalorian art work banner
Category:
Star Wars
Star Wars
Mandalorian FPS reportedly in development by Star Wars Jedi: Survivor devs
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 16, 2024
Author
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.