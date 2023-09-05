Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch fixes the game’s biggest launch issues

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor may be outshined in the “Game of the Year” category by some other titles that have come out during a landmark year for gaming this year, but the developers at Respawn are still keeping the game updated months later. Today, the latest patch fixed the game’s biggest launch issue.

Respawn deployed Patch Seven for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S today. Performance mode on consoles “has been completely reworked to substantially improve player experience” due to a “number of GPU and CPU optimizations” that should result in “a solid 60 FPS.” Various performance and optimization improvements for PC have been added too, including the long-awaited DLSS support feature.

When the Jedi sequel launched in late April of this year, fans got to experience a terrific single-player Star Wars game that featured a ton of improvements from the original Fallen Order. But one thing that notably did not stand out was the game’s performance, which drew the ire of a section of fans during its launch.

The game’s poorly optimized state was a distracting blemish, with players on even the beefiest PCs unable to get to 60 frames per second while enduring stuttering, lag, screen tearing, and even some major crashes. The Xbox Series S struggled to keep up, and even the original aforementioned performance mode on Series X didn’t deliver the best performance.

It feels inevitable now for modern AAA titles to be released in a non-optimized state, only for performance to be improved with patches in the future. The recently released Baldur’s Gate 3 has already prominently highlighted performance improvements in one of its first patches, and the even more recent Starfield is certainly going to need some too.

If game performance kept you away from the galaxy of Jedi: Survivor, then now is probably a good time to jump in as the game is in the best state it’s ever been in.

