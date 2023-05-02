Jedi: Survivor update: Week one patch notes for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

The scramble to make Star Wars Jedi: Survivor an enjoyable experience for everybody continues. There was a day zero patch that, by all accounts, didn’t do all that much. There was a day one patch that helped a little bit. Now there’s a Jedi: Survivor week one patch that’s aiming to have a bigger impact on performance.

EA promised several weeks of performance patches for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It wasn’t the promise we wanted to hear, but for what it’s worth, the publisher is keeping it so far. The third major Jedi: Survivor update is ready to roll out with more bug fixes and optimizations. You can see everything the Jedi: Survivor week one update fixes below.

Full Jedi: Survivor week one patch notes for PC, PS5, and Xbox

Performance improvements for non-raytraced rendering.

Multiple crashes fixed across PlayStation and Xbox Series X|S and various areas of the game.

Fixed crashes that were tied to skipping cinematics.

Performance improvements across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Fixed an issue with dynamic cloth inside the Mantis.

Fixed various rendering issues.

Fixed an issue with registered Nekko colors not saving.

Fixed an issue with registered Nekko disappearing from the stable.

Fixed issues with cinematic dialogue overlapping.

Fixed various collision issues.

Fixed an issue with enemy AI remaining in T Pose during photo mode.

Fixed a freeze that occasionally occurred while talking to Doma.

Fixed a bug where the BD-oil VFX did not properly render.

Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck inside the Chamber of Duality if you didn’t save after leaving the chamber and die.

With the exception of the very first patch note, which is a PC exclusive, and the two that specifically mention the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S by name, every fix will be implemented on all three major platforms. The Jedi: Survivor week one patch is already active on PC and will be introduced to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later on May 2.

If the official updates aren’t getting you excited, then you may find some hope in the modding scene. While EA is struggling to improve performance, modder PureDark is working on a Jedi: Survivor DLSS 3 mod that could boost PC players’ FPS by large margins.