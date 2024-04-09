Category:
Is Star Wars Outlaws coming to Game Pass?

“Patience you must have, my young Padawan."
Scott Robertson
Published: Apr 9, 2024 12:12 pm
Star Wars Outlaws brings a massive open world adventure to Star Wars fans and gamers when it releases on Aug. 30, but will Game Pass subscribers be able to experience the adventure?

The Game Pass catalog has always been a focus among gamers, and that focus always heightens whenever there is a new major game release. For those that subscribe to the Microsoft gaming service, especially whenever it receives a price increase, they want to know if it really is the best value in gaming.

Will Star Wars Outlaws be on Game Pass?

No, Star Wars Outlaws in all likelihood will not be on Game Pass. At the very least, it will certainly not be a day one Game Pass release, given it’s a Ubisoft first-party release from Massive Entertainment.

The game will release for Xbox players, but they will have to pay full price for either the base game or one of its two early access special editions.

However, users of a different gaming subscription service will be able to play Star Wars Outlaws in its entirety. Ubisoft+ Premium subscribers will have full access to Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition as early as Aug. 26, four days before the global release. Subscribers will also have access to all the special edition bonuses, including the season pass and various cosmetic packs.

Because of the existence of Ubisoft+ Premium, and given that Ubisoft is using a similar strategy as Xbox of putting major releases on that service on day one, means Game Pass users won’t see any new Ubisoft titles like Star Wars Outlaws included in their subscription for now.

Star Wars Outlaws could eventually make its way to Game Pass, though likely not for some time. A handful of Ubisoft titles from beloved franchises like Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry have been added to Game Pass, though this was done years after those games originally released.

VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.