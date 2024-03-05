Insider claims Disney at fault for EA’s canceled Star Wars Mandalorian game

Disney is to blame for the cancellation of EA’s planned Star Wars Mandalorian title, according to an insider, who warned that further projects could be axed.

EA announced job cuts on Feb. 29, letting go of almost 700 employees, alongside canceling an upcoming Star Wars FPS title, which was reportedly focused around a Mandalorian bounty hunter, leading to backlash from the community.

Respawn’s planned FPS was canned. Image via Disney Plus

The cancelation of the title came with EA’s decision to focus on existing properties like the Star Wars Jedi series and Apex Legends. But that decision led to uproar from players excited to see a new spin in the Star Wars universe.

While those criticisms have been directed at the EA hierarchy, Star Wars insider Star Wars Theory claims long-time sources inside EA have lifted the lid on the situation and revealed the decision was ultimately forced upon them by Disney, owners of everything Star Wars.

Star Wars Theory claimed that, after EA’s exclusivity deal with Star Wars ended, new licensing agreements would ask for 22 percent of profits, which was then increased for all yet-to-be-released games to 33 percent—excluding Epic Games, which would be the only developer to have a zero percent licensing fee due to Disney’s partnerships with Unreal.

Disney’s increase in licensing fees is a move to potentially force developers, like EA, to back out of previous deals and pay penalties, according to Star Wars Theory, meaning Disney would avoid the penalties it would face if it decided to axe the deals itself.

Star Wars Theory said EA is set to cancel more unnamed projects following these changes and may not be only Star Wars titles that are affected. This may result in particular concern surrounding EA’s planned Iron Man game, announced in September 2022.