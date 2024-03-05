Category:
Star Wars

Insider claims Disney at fault for EA’s canceled Star Wars Mandalorian game

And they warn more will be axed.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Mar 5, 2024 09:18 am
Star Wars Jedi Survivor with Cal holding a lightsaber
Image via Respawn Entertainment

Disney is to blame for the cancellation of EA’s planned Star Wars Mandalorian title, according to an insider, who warned that further projects could be axed.

EA announced job cuts on Feb. 29, letting go of almost 700 employees, alongside canceling an upcoming Star Wars FPS title, which was reportedly focused around a Mandalorian bounty hunter, leading to backlash from the community.

The Mandalorian art work banner
Image via Disney Plus

The cancelation of the title came with EA’s decision to focus on existing properties like the Star Wars Jedi series and Apex Legends. But that decision led to uproar from players excited to see a new spin in the Star Wars universe.

While those criticisms have been directed at the EA hierarchy, Star Wars insider Star Wars Theory claims long-time sources inside EA have lifted the lid on the situation and revealed the decision was ultimately forced upon them by Disney, owners of everything Star Wars.

Star Wars Theory claimed that, after EA’s exclusivity deal with Star Wars ended, new licensing agreements would ask for 22 percent of profits, which was then increased for all yet-to-be-released games to 33 percent—excluding Epic Games, which would be the only developer to have a zero percent licensing fee due to Disney’s partnerships with Unreal.

Disney’s increase in licensing fees is a move to potentially force developers, like EA, to back out of previous deals and pay penalties, according to Star Wars Theory, meaning Disney would avoid the penalties it would face if it decided to axe the deals itself.

Star Wars Theory said EA is set to cancel more unnamed projects following these changes and may not be only Star Wars titles that are affected. This may result in particular concern surrounding EA’s planned Iron Man game, announced in September 2022.

Read Article Star Wars: KOTOR remake hopes still alive, devs reportedly go private in $500 million deal
A character in KOTOR swings a sword.
Category:
Star Wars
Star Wars
Star Wars: KOTOR remake hopes still alive, devs reportedly go private in $500 million deal
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Respawn shelves Star Wars Mandalorian FPS to work on its own brands
Mando and Grogu shooting weapons in Fortnite loading screen
Category:
Star Wars
Star Wars
Respawn shelves Star Wars Mandalorian FPS to work on its own brands
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Classic Star Wars Battlefront returns with online multiplayer, lands on all platforms in March
A Jedi Starfighter flying away from an explosion in Star Wars Battlefront Classic.
Category:
Star Wars
Star Wars
Classic Star Wars Battlefront returns with online multiplayer, lands on all platforms in March
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 21, 2024
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.