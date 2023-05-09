How to use the Moldy Depths door in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the Moldy Depths is a cave beneath the Harvest Ridge in the Rambler’s Reach region of the planet Koboh. If you want to get to the Harvest Ridge Meditation Point and earn the King of the World trophy/achievement, you’ll need to go through the Moldy Depths. But to get out of Moldy Depths, you need to understand how to use its door.

How to get out of the Moldy Depths in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

So, to get into the Moldy Depths in the first place, you had to use one of those “yo-yo” doors. I don’t know why anyone would design a door like this, but for some reason, you have to open it by picking up a large disc on a retractable cable and placing it in a socket some distance from the door. The yo-yo door leading into the Moldy Depths has a socket right in front of it. But after you slide down the slope into the Moldy Depths, you’ll find another yo-yo door. There’s no socket in sight though. So, what’s this door for?

When you explore the cave, you’ll discover that you can get to the other side of the door without difficulty, so you might be wondering what the point of the door is. But you’re probably also wondering by now how you’re supposed to get out of the Moldy Depths. I know I was. This door certainly isn’t the exit, but there is a high ledge opposite the slippery slope. The puzzle here is how to get up to that ledge, and the door does actually have a role to play.

You see, there are Nekkos in the Moldy Depths, and you need to super jump off a Nekko to reach that ledge. But the Nekkos are all in the lower part of the cave, and a Nekko can’t climb vines like you can. And that is what the door is for. You can’t go through it, but a Nekko can.

So, ride a Nekko to the far side of the door, then dismount and go all the way back to the side with the yo-yo. Grab the yo-yo, pull it out as far as it’ll go, then press R1/RB to call the Nekko through the open doorway. Now you can mount it and super jump your way out of the Moldy Depths.