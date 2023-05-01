How to tame the Nekko mount in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has finally released, introducing players to new planets, game mechanics, characters, and more. One major addition in Jedi: Survivor is the ability to tame and ride mounts.

Shortly after arriving on Koboh and traveling to the Forest Array, players will encounter a large, non-hostile creature called a Nekko. These bird-like creatures will be the second animal the Cal can tame and ride across the landscape.

Given that the open-world of Jedi: Survivor is significantly larger than its predecessor, Jedi: Fallen Order, having this mount is an incredibly useful asset. If you are unsure as how to tame or ride the Nekko in Jedi: Survivor, here’s what you can do.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Nekko riding guide

Whenever trailing into the Forest Array as part of the main storyline in Jedi: Survivor, Cal will eventually run into a Relter. This bat-like flying creature will prompt players to learn how to tame mounts. Once the first Relter is tamed, Cal will be able to use any other of the same species to glide across Koboh’s vast expanses.

Once you have completed your journey to the Forest Array, you will eventually end up at an area called the Nekko Pools. Don’t worry about missing this objective, as it is part of the main story quest.

In a small cave, players will encounter their first Nekko. Players can then tame the by walking up to the creature and pressing the corresponding button that is prompted on screen. After your Nekko is tamed, players can summon their companion at any time by pressing RB/R1.

The Nekko is not only able to run much faster than Cal but can also cross harsh terrain that contains wet slopes or large rocks. You can also use the Nekko to get some increased height on your double jumps. Just be sure to store your Nekko at the stables in Rambler’s Rest.