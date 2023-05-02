How to solve the Alignment Control Center puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is filled with puzzles scattered around the galaxy, although some are more straightforward than others. The Alignment Control Center is an area that players will encounter later in Jedi: Survivor, and contains a perplexing puzzle.

The Alignment Control Center can be found very close to Rambler’s Rest in the Untamed Wilds. Though you can physically reach this location relatively early on in Jedi: Survivor, you will not be able to do anything with this puzzle until much later. If you are trying to understand one of the game’s many confusing puzzles, here’s what you need to do.

Alignment Control Center Puzzle Guide in Jedi: Survivor

Whenever you enter the Alignment Control Center, you will be met with seven computer screens. While some may be green depending on how many side missions you have completed to this point, likely the majority of these screens will be red.

The image displayed on each computer is a map coordinate that leads to a Jedi Meditation Chamber, similar to the Chamber you completed to free Zee near the beginning of the game. Just like the seven screens, there are seven Meditation Chambers across the main planets in Jedi: Survivor. After you visit one of these Meditation Chambers, the corresponding screen will turn from red to green.

Below are the locations of the seven Meditation Chambers:

Pyloon’s Saloon (Main story requirement)

Corroded Silo

Viscid Bog

Devastated Settlement

Mountain Ascent

Untamed Downs

Basalt Rift

The images on the computer screens can be used to help triangulate the exact positioning of each individual puzzle entrance. After you visit each Meditation Chamber and all the screens in the Alignment Control Center reflect such, you will receive the “Upgrade” upgrade. This upgrade allows you to see all other upgrades on your map, making the process of finding these essentials items much easier.