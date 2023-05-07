How to open the Veiled Hangar locked door in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Veiled Hangar is the largest section of Cere’s Base in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Cere’s Base is a Jedi hideout in the Narkis Desert on the planet Jedha. When you meet Merrin on Jedha and find Spamels, your next objective is to travel to Cera’s Base. But the objective doesn’t complete when you reach Cera’s Base. You have to actually meet Cera first, and she’s on the other side of a slightly confusing door.

Related: How to complete Chamber of Detachment in Jedi: Survivor

How to travel to Cere’s Base in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

After finding the Spamels in the Divine Oasis, your next objective is to travel to Cere’s Base. There are three ways out of the Divine Oasis, but it’s not necessarily obvious which way leads to Cere’s Base. Do you go back the way you came? Through the door to the Halls of Ranvel? Or down the slope and under the bridge?

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

While it might be a good idea to go to the Halls of Ranvell Meditation Point to rest and unlock some skills, the way to Cere’s Base is down that slope and under that bridge. And you have to go that way on the back of a Spamel. Remember all those slippery slopes you couldn’t get up when exploring the Ancient Ruins earlier? The Spamel can walk up those, and they lead out of the Ancient Ruins onto the Abandoned Tradeway through the Sandblasted Vestiges, the Sheltered Hollow, and the Desert Ridge of the Narkis Desert.

You will have to contend with a sandstorm and some Imperial forces on your way to Cere’s Base, but it’s a linear path. The tricky part comes when you want to open the door inside Cere’s Base.

Is there a “Travel to Cere’s Base” bug in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

I have done some research and as far as I can tell, there is no bug preventing anyone from completing the “Travel to Cere’s Base” objective in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The reason some players think there is a bug is that Cere’s Base is divided in half by a really weird set of doors. You need to pass through these doors to get from the Veiled Hangar to The Archive and complete the objective, but when you approach the door to The Archive, nothing happens. It doesn’t open automatically, you can’t interact with it, there’s no control panel next to it, and you can’t even open it with a Force push like you can with the front door of Cere’s Base. But it’s not a bug: it’s just that these doors have an unnecessarily complicated opening mechanism.

How to unlock the door in the Veiled Hangar in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

The locked door is in a kind of airlock in Cere’s Base between the Veiled Hangar and The Archive. As you enter the airlock through the open door from the Veiled Hangar, turn to the left. There’s a groove running the full length of the wall and a large ball inside the groove. Force Push the ball, and it will slide all the way to the other end of the groove. This will close the door back to the Veiled Hangar, but open the door to The Archive, allowing you to complete the “Travel to Cere’s Base” objective.

By the way, the door is designed like this because the game needs time to load the areas on each side of the airlock. Rather than make you look at a loading screen, the game’s designers included this airlock as a way to buy some time to load The Archive (or the Veiled Hangar if you’re going back the other way) while you’re working the lock.