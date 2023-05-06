How to complete Chamber of Detachment in Jedi: Survivor

The vast, semi-open world of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is full of unique and ancient puzzle areas known as Jedi Meditation Chambers. In these chambers, players controlling Cal Kestis must use his force powers and your own problem solving abilities to unlock the old Jedi secrets within.

There are a total of seven Chambers across the playable galaxy, including one you complete as part of the main story that deposits you right back to Pyloon’s Saloon in the main settlement of Rambler’s Reach. Not too far away from Ramber’s Reach is the Chamber of Detachment, but you will need to progress the story in order to access and complete it.

Where to find the Chamber of Detachment in Jedi: Survivor

The Chamber of Detachment is located on the planet Koboh, in the Mountain Ascent portion of the map that borders the Ramber’s Reach settlement. You should be able to navigate to Mountain Ascent right away, but you will run into two green laser walls.

While you can use a Jedi mind trick to get a Stormtrooper to open one of these two green walls, you won’t be able to get past the second one (or any other green walls) until you unlock the ability to do so through the main story.

Once that’s done, head back to Mountain Ascent and pass through the walls. Make your way to the pond at the bottom of the waterfall ahead of you. You will find Skoova Stev and an aquarium fish down there, and behind the waterfall, the Chamber of Detachment itself.

How to solve the Chamber of Detachment puzzle in Jedi: Survivor

Completing Chamber of Detachment requires some tricky timing with Force Pull, as well as the use of BD-1’s Koboh Grinder shooter.

Head to the far end of the chamber and pull the block away to reveal the orb. Take the orb and place it in the placeholder located on the sidewall behind a spinning half-panel. When the beam hits the block as it slides past, use BD-1’s Koboh Grinder shooter to burn out the vines on the wall next to where you came in.

Free the second block, and pull the two blocks together so that they collide with the most recently freed block on top of the big button on the track. Pull the first block all the way to the far wall, then pull the second block toward the far wall. This should form a makeshift tower you can climb using the vines on both blocks, allowing you to reach the essence.