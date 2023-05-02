Best skills in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a massive expansion of the first game by Respawn Entertainment, Jedi: Fallen Order. This latest installment vastly increases map sizes, adds more enemy types, and has included countless skills, abilities, and perks.

Throughout your run in Jedi: Survivor, you will eventually unlock the five lightsaber stances, including single, double-bladed, dual-wield, blaster, and crossguard. Along with your potential Force and Survivor powers, some Star Wars players may be inundated with so many choices and left unsure of what skills to unlock.

If you are looking to invest your skill points to get only the best abilities for your build, here is what you need to do.

What Skills should I select in Jedi: Survivor?

Ultimately, each build in Jedi: Survivor is viable, though some are undeniably better. Below are either the best or several of the best skills and abilities for each lightsaber stance, as well as top picks for the Survivor and Force talent trees.

Best Single Lightsaber Skills

The single lightsaber is the most basic tool in your arsenal. Given this stance is completely average on every front, there are very few unique skills that stand out. That said, Twofold Reflection is likely the best skill to invest in for this build.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

In Jedi: Survivor, players will spend plenty of time deflecting blaster shoots. Twofold Reflection allows you to split a deflected blaster shot into different shots, taking out possibly two enemies at once.

Best Double-Bladed Lightsaber Skills

Given the Double-Bladed lightsaber’s propensity to take on large crowds, this stance’s best skills are largely area-of-effect abilities. Rising Storm is my single favorite ability for this stance, bringing in enemies into a small area and giving Cal a chance to deal massive damage to a clustered crowd.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Vortex Drive is also a great way to clear gaps between Cal and your enemies, launching into them with a deadly attack and setting up a good combo opportunity.

Best Dual-Wield Lightsaber Skills

An entirely offensive stance, the Dual-Wield lightsaber stance’s skill tree contains some of the best abilities in Jedi: Survivor. Precision Release is a skill that allows players to release their parry as an enemy hits them, leading into a series of follow-up attacks. This ability not only can deal massive damage and stagger attackers, but it can also hit other nearby enemies.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Twin Vipers and Dancing Blades give Dual-Wield users more range options. Being among the most versatile stances in Jedi: Survivor, all of these abilities are excellent choices for either AoE or single-target damage.

Best Blaster Skills

The Blaster stance allows players to constantly apply pressure to an opponent’s stamina bar by giving both a deadly ranged option, as well as your usual single lightsaber melee tool. Most abilities in this skill tree revolve around improving your blaster, though Quick Draw is a standout.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

This third-tier ability allows players to target and lock on to multiple enemies at once. Once you fire, the targeted enemies will all be struck with a charged shot.

Best Crossguard Lightsaber Skills

Given Crossguard is the heavy-weapon stance of the five builds, players will want to do everything they can to speed up the length swing animations. Whenever Cal swings the Crossguard, he is left open to a variety of attacks.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Greater Cleaving Swing is a large AoE attack that immensely speeds up the animation without sacrificing any power behind the strike. For clearing out swaths of Jedi: Survivor enemies, this skill will serve you well. Many of the skills in this tree are great damage dealers, though come at the cost of animation time.

Best Force Skills

Confusion is a new Jedi Force skill players can use in Jedi: Survivor. When leveled up, this skill tree can turn even the most dreaded enemies, such as Purge Troopers, into temporary allies. Oftentimes, Jedi: Survivor will throw encounters with large amounts of enemies at players. Being able to turn some of these foes into friends, albeit for a short time, can prove invaluable.

Best Survivor Skills

Improved Stim Formula and Resilience are both good skills to invest in if you find yourself often low on health or running through stims. Though you will find items in-game that can increase your Stims or health bar, this is still an excellent way to improve your survivability.