How to get to Harvest Ridge Meditation Point via the barn in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Harvest Ridge is part of the Rambler’s Reach region of the planet Koboh. It is notable for its big, red barn, and for its unique Meditation Point. The Meditation Point is special because it’s difficult to figure out how to get up to it. It’s so difficult, in fact, that you get the King of the World trophy/achievement if you manage to get there.

If you’re having trouble or just would like some reassure, here is how to get to the Harvest Ridge Mediation Point in Jedi: Survivor.

How to reach the highest point of Harvest Ridge and get King of the World in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

Once you’ve got out of the Moldy Depths and made your way over to the barn, the first thing you need to do is get inside the barn. Mount one of the Nekkos hanging around near the barn and ride it over to the fence under the container hanging off a crane in front of the barn. In fact, get two Nekkos over to that spot. I didn’t do that, but I think it’ll prove more efficient.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

Now, super jump off one of your Nekkos, wall-run across the container, and double-jump to the ledge. You have to get all the timings just right here, and it took me a few attempts. Force pull the broken doors open, and go through the hole into the barn. Drop to the floor, grab the “yo-yo” from above the small barred gate, and pull the cord so that the large gate opens. Without letting go of the yo-yo, press R1/RB to call both your Nekkos into the barn. Again, I didn’t do this. I got the second Nekko in later, but it’s more efficient to get them both in now if you can.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

Let go of the yo-yo and ride one of the Nekkos onto the platform that moves up and down in parallel with the large gate. Dismount, then ride the other Nekko to the foot of the raised platform opposite the small gate and super jump onto the platform. From there, Force pull the yo-yo and place it in the socket. This will hold the platform with the Nekko on it in the raised position.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

So, now you can drop back down to the floor, grapple up to the platform near the hole, and mount the Nekko on the raised platform. Ride it out through the hole and super jump onto the rusty ledge. You can now get to the Harvest Ridge Meditation Point without any further assistance from Nekkos or yo-yos. Just jump up one more ledge, climb some vines, and settle down for a spot of meditation, and the King of the World trophy/achievement should pop.