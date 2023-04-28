How to fix unpacking error in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

It’s looking like no one is safe from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor bugs. It doesn’t matter if you pre-ordered, pre-loaded, bought the Deluxe edition, and sent EA a thank-you card, you’re still not getting a smooth experience. One of the more annoying bugs on the plate is the unpacking error, or simply slow unpacking that feels like an error because it’s taking forever and a half to complete.

Isn’t it cool when you pre-load a game you’ve waited on for years because you want to jump in and play as soon as you can, and it just… doesn’t work? That’s what a lot of Jedi: Survivor enthusiasts are going through at the moment. An unpacking error is preventing the folks who bought the game early from playing it.

How to fix Star Wars Jedi: Survivor‘s unpacking error

What is the unpacking error in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

When you pre-load Jedi: Survivor, the client, be it Steam, Epic, or the EA App, is downloading the game’s encoded data, which remains inaccessible until the official launch. Unpacking is the final process to be completed before you can play a pre-loaded game. Most of the files are already there and they just need to be, you guessed it, unpacked before you can play.

Like with every process, this too takes some time, but not nearly as much as downloading the game outright. Or so it should be. Many players are reporting either ridiculously slow unpacking of Jedi: Survivor, unpacking that freezes occasionally, or unpacking that crashes altogether.

What causes slow unpacking errors in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

There could be some legitimate reasons for the slow unpacking of Jedi: Survivor. The most notable of those is using an HDD drive. It’s your storage drive that’s mostly under workload during unpacking. If you have a slow drive, you’ll have to wait longer. Another possible reason could be the lightning-fast patches EA is throwing at Jedi: Survivor already. There was a pre-launch patch and that could also be playing a role with slow unpacking.

If you’re experiencing freezes or crashes, it’s likely just poor optimization, the root of many of Jedi: Survivor’s problems.

Steps to fix unpacking error in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

There are numerous fixes for Jedi: Survivor unpacking you could try, many of which will sound like the local cable guy asking you to restart your internet router.

Jedi: Survivor unpacking fixes you could try include:

Restart Steam/Epic/EA App. Do so with Task Manager to guarantee the program is closed.

Pause and then resume the unpacking process

Close all programs you’re not currently using while unpacking is active.

Make sure you have enough disk space, it’s a large game.

Set Steam/Epic/EA App as high priority via Task Manager. Right-click on the program in Task Manager, choose “set priority” and select “high”.

These are the most common fixes that could ease up the Jedi: Survivor unpacking process. If none of them help, maybe it would be better to wait for the download instead of pre-loading next time, just to be sure.