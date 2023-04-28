How to fix Star Wars Jedi: Survivor stuttering Issues

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has finally released, following Jedi Cal Kestis’ journey through the galaxy and his fight against the empire. Like many new releases, however, Jedi: Survivor has faced plenty of technical problems, including a severe stuttering issue.

Stuttering in Jedi: Survivor can be visually identified as a form of lag, wherein frames process much slower and behind your latest input. Since Jedi: Survivor is very reliant on its combat gameplay, this can be disastrous for your gameplay and extremely frustrating to deal with.

Whether on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC, there are some fixes that players can attempt to reduce their stuttering problem. If you are trying to solve your stuttering issue in Jedi: Survivor, here is what you should do.

How to fix stuttering in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Plenty of players have reported stuttering issues in Jedi: Survivor across all playable consoles. Even when I booted the game up and tailored the graphics setting to my PC, I still experienced stuttering once in-game.

Related: Scared of spiders? Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has the perfect setting for you

Below are some of the fixes that players can attempt across both console and PC:

Stuttering on PC Lower your graphic setting Turn on Quality Mode instead of Performance Mode (Visuals Menu) Disable V-Sync Turn off raytracing Ensure your game files are not corrupted Restart the game

Stuttering on Console Turn on Quality Mode Enable motion blur Restart your Xbox or PlayStation



Players have reported the most stuttering and graphical issues occurring in Jedi: Survivor’s first level. This initial mission takes place on Coruscant, a large city planet with tons of buildings, people, and other assets to load.

As this area appears to have the most difficulty loading due to its sheer size and density, players should attempt to get past this first level and see if issues persist. If you arrive on Koboh and are still experiencing stuttering or other graphical issues, then it may be time to test out some of the fixes listed above.