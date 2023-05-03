How to clean the fish tank in Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor adds plenty of new gameplay elements to the much-beloved game franchise, including new stances, skills, companions, and more. Fairly early into Jedi: Survivor, you may notice that Pyloon’s Saloon will add a fish tank, though you will not be able to clean or care for the tank until much later.

Pyloon’s Saloon is Cal and Greez’s hideout located on Koboh, where much of the plot takes place. Along with various new and returning characters, there will also be several interactable elements at the bar. Along with the rooftop garden, there is also an aquarium.

Like many other players, I was initially confused by the fish tank’s presence. While I could interact with the tank, there was nothing I could do to clean the dirty tank. Later on, it will become much clearer what you can do with this strange addition.

Jedi: Survivor Fish Tank Cleaning Guide

In order to clean the tank in question, you will need to have first progressed fairly far along in Jedi: Survivor’s main plotline. Whenever venturing to visit the Lucrehulk in Koboh, players will encounter a strange fishman named Skoova. After conversing with Skoova, the fisherman will be recruited to Pyloon’s Saloon.

Spotting Skoova out in the wild will add more fish to your tank in Pyloon’s Saloon. As more fish are added, the cleaner the water will become. After your fourth fish, Skoova will have cleaned the tank entirely.

Naturally, you can find Skoova at nearly any part of the map with water across Koboh and Jedha. As there are twelve total unique fish species in Jedi: Survivor, players will need to find Skoova twelve times before your aquarium is fully kitted out.

Skoova is just one of the various side characters which can give Cal additional missions. Along with Caij, Turgle, Toa, and more, there are plenty of characters to be found in Jedi: Survivor.