How to break down the Untamed Downs breakable door in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the Untamed Downs is part of the Rambler’s Reach region of the planet Koboh. It’s a very large region, with a total of 38 collectibles to find. One of those collectibles is a chest, which can be found behind a door or wall that is labeled as a “breakable structure” on your map. Breaking it down not easy.

Related: How to unlock Jedi Robes in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

How to open the “breakable structure” wall in the Untamed Downs

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

It’s possible to get to the Untamed Downs via the Rambler’s Reach Outpost, but if you’re following the story, you’re more likely to arrive there via the Bygone Settlement, so this is what I’m going to assume from this point onward. You enter the Untamed Downs via a wide slope. Turn right at the bottom of that slope, and you should see a small cave entrance. The breakable door is inside that cave, as are several monsters.

You shouldn’t attempt to break the door without clearing the cave of enemies first. So, if you haven’t already, go into the cave and kill everything that moves. The enemies in the cave shouldn’t respawn unless you die. But if you do die, make sure you come back and clear them out again before you go looking for roller mines.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

So yes, I’m going to assume that you’ve already broken some breakable structures in the Derelict Dam region, and so you know that roller mines are the tool for the job. The roller mines in the Untamed Downs are located in and around the entrance to a raider base. Leave the breakable door cave and head past the slope that leads back to the Bygone Settlement. Go around to the left, and you’ll see the entrance to the base.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

There are many roller mines inside the base entrance and buried in the sand in front of the base. Too many, even: you only need one. It is very difficult to get just one of them to follow you back to the breakable door. To make matters worse, the enemies between the raider base and the breakable door cave keep respawning. Plus, the roller mines are really temperamental. Sometimes they start following you from a distance, sometimes they ignore you even when you’re right next to them. It took me several attempts to do this, and it got really frustrating.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

In the end, the best strategy I found was to just destroy all of the roller mines in and around the base and spawn one using the spawner on the left side of the base entrance. It will spawn right next to you, though, so be ready to run and jump away from it. Have it follow you out of the base and ride your mount back to the cave. Ignore any enemies you encounter unless the mine starts targeting them, in which case you might have to kill them before it detonates (or lure it back to you).

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

If your roller mine gets stuck at the cave entrance, you might have to quickly Force Pull it, then quickly release it and run away (don’t throw it!). This is tricky, but it can be done. Have it follow you to the flooded part of the cave, then throw it at the breakable door to destroy it. You can now get the Shelter of Last Resort Databank and the Santari Khri lightsaber.