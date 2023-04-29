Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has finally arrived, and most PC players are wondering what are the best settings for this game to run smoothly on PC. The game features a range of graphics options that you can adjust to get the best performance on your device.

Jedi: Survivor was available for preload, but players faced various issues while getting into it. Several PC players reported constant crashes after launching the game, while others were facing HDR broken errors. Naturally, I was worried like every other player, even though my PC had the minimum requirements for the game.

While the game has persistent stuttering issues, there are a few changes you can make to fix these problems. Similarly, Jedi Survivor also comes with performance and quality modes that give you more options to play the game smoothly on your device.

Here are the best PC performance settings for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Best PC performance settings for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the most picturesque games of this year, and playing it on maximum graphics is a visual treat. However, if you have an older device, it is best to go with low graphics settings. While the picture quality and resolution might not look as good, you’ll get good FPS while playing Jedi Survivor on low graphics settings.

Low Graphics settings

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Window Mode : Windowed Fullscreen

: Windowed Fullscreen Graphics Quality : Low

: Low View Distance : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Anti-Aliasing : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Low

: Low Visual Effects : Low

: Low Post Processing : Low

: Low Foliage Detail : Low

: Low VSync : Off

: Off Ray Tracing : Off

: Off AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution 2 : Performance

: Performance Motion Blur : Off

: Off Film Grain : Off

: Off Chromatic Aberration : Off

: Off Camera Shake : 0%

: 0% Ambient Camera Sway: 0%

Optimized settings

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

PCs with NVIDIA 30 and 40 series graphics cards can easily run Jedi: Survivor on high and epic graphics. Framerate might reduce a bit, but the visual quality is brilliant on the following high graphics settings.

Window Mode : Windowed Fullscreen

: Windowed Fullscreen Graphics Quality : High

: High View Distance : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Anti-Aliasing : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Visual Effects : High

: High Post Processing : High

: High Foliage Detail : High

: High VSync : Off

: Off Ray Tracing : On

: On AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution 2 : Performance

: Performance Motion Blur : Off

: Off Film Grain : Off

: Off Chromatic Aberration : Off

: Off Camera Shake : 0%

: 0% Ambient Camera Sway: 0%

4K Graphics settings

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment