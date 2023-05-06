All Nekko Pools collectibles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you first visit the Nekko Pools region of the Koboh Basalt Forest after beating Dagan Gera in the Rehabilitation Wing at the top of the Forest Array. The Nekko Pools is, unsurprisingly, the first place where you can meet, tame, and mount Nekkos. It’s also home to six collectibles, all of which you can get on your first visit, but two (the seed pods) are quite hard to find.

Where to find every collectible in Nekko Pools in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

So, you’ve reached the Forest Array, and you’ve beaten Dagan Gera (at least for the first time). Now it’s time to tame a Nekko and benefit from its ability to run up slippery slopes, and to launch you up to high places using super jumps. You don’t actually need a Nekko to get most of these collectibles, but you will acquire one during the process of collecting them.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

You’ll first arrive at the Nekko Pools via a long flight aboard a Relter. Ahead of you, slightly to the left, there’s a short passage with a waterfall over its entrance. There’s a Priorite Shard (a treasure collectible) at the end of that passage.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

Go back out to the Nekko Pools Meditation Point area, and turn right. There’s a high, narrow gap in the rock, but you can’t just walk into it because the ground in front of it is slippery. So, use the wall on the right to wall-run into the gap, then grapple to the vines inside the gap. Shimmy as far as you can along the vines, then drop to the ground. Take care not to slide down either side too early (I found that jumping a lot helped). Go into the small cave opening to find another Priorite Shard.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

Leave this cave and try to go to the left. If you slip to the right, just grapple on the vines again, and this time jump to the right off the vines so that you slide down the slope on the far side of this area (not the one that leads back to the Meditation Point). The Nekko Scratches Databank is in the area at the bottom of this slope. It’s hard to see it, but it’s next to the little pond and will be highlighted with a BD-1 icon when you’re near it.

Where to find Nekko Pools seed pods in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

Both of the Nekko Pools seed pods are in the same area as the Nekko Scratches Databank. One Bluebell Squish: Alderaanian Blue seed pod is a small bush next to the rock face.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

The other Bluebell Squish is a small tree that is against a different part of the rock face.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

There’s a low, wide cave in the area where you found the Databank and seed pods, and it’s home to a Nekko. You’re going to need that Nekko to get the final Nekko Pools collectible (and to progress further through the game), so go into the cave, tame it, and mount it. Go back to the Meditation Point area, and ride the Nekko up the wide slippery slope. When you reach the high fence, turn right and super jump onto the ledge. At the far end of this cave, you’ll find a chest that contains the Swooper body for BD-1.