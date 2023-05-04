All Bilemaw Den collectibles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Bilemaw Den is a small region of Koboh in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor that branches off of the Forest Array region of the Basalt Forest. There are only three collectibles in the Bilemaw Den, but they’re good ones. There’s one Essence, one chest, and one seed pod—and you can collect them all on your first visit.

How to get to the Bilemaw Den in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you’re progressing through the “Reach the Forest Array” objective, you’ll find a large orb coupler that generates a powerful beam. I was scared to walk into that beam because it looked dangerous, but it doesn’t harm you, it just repels the Koboh dust and the weird blue foliage that’s blocking so many paths in the Forest Array. It opens a path back to the Forest Array Meditation Point, and all the way through to the building on the far side.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go into that building, then make your way up from platform to platform. Open the rope shortcut, then drop down, ignore the stormtrooper gunner, and go up the path to the right. Turn left and double back at the top, then drop off the ledge at the end of the path. Squeeze through the gap to reach the Bilemaw Den.

All Bilemaw Den collectible locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Confusion: Major Fauna Essence is almost directly in front of you when you first enter the Bilemaw Den. Make sure you get it, as it’ll almost immediately come in very useful.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stop at the Bilemaw Den Meditation Point if you need to, then go up the slope. If you collected the Confusion: Major Fauna Essence, you’ll now get a pop-up telling you how to use it, and you really should. Aim at the Bilemaw, hold R1/RB, and press Circle/X. The Bilemaw should then kill the entire Stormtrooper squad.

You’ll have to then kill the Bilemaw yourself. If you didn’t collect the Confusion: Major Fauna Essence, then why not? I told you it was important, didn’t I? Anyway, the chest, which contains Tactical material, is behind the tent at the edge of the cliff.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Continue around the corner and find the Goldenlight Blue: Alderaanian Blue seed pod next to some pots on the left side at the end of the path. You’ve now got all three Bilemaw Den collectibles, including a really useful Confusion power.