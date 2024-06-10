Flying over Tatooine in Star Wars Outlaws.
All confirmed planets and systems in Star Wars Outlaws so far

Where can you explore?
Star Wars Outlaws has a vast open world you can navigate through, made up of many unique planets throughout the various systems you can explore. There are many iconic locations from the franchise, so you might want to know which ones you can visit.

The galaxy is huge, and there are many different options when it comes to where you get to explore. Whether you’re hoping to set out to a specific planet or just want to know what the options are, here are all of the confirmed planets and systems in Star Wars Outlaws.

All Star Wars Outlaws planets and systems

Flying into Hyperspace in Star Wars Outlaws.
Board your ship and get ready to explore. Image via Massive Entertainment

There are currently five known planets in various systems featured throughout Star Wars Outlaws. There are likely more to come, and as more planets and systems are unveiled, they’ll be added here.

PlanetSystemDescription
TatooineBinary star systemA warm desert planet in the galaxy’s Outer Rim Territories. It includes locations like Mos Eisely, Bestine, Wayfar, and Mos Algo.
KijimiUnknownA cold planet covered in mountains found in the Bryx sector of the galaxy’s Mid Rim. It’s primarily known as a haven for criminals and scoundrels, especially spice runners.
Toshara MoonToshaal systemA moon with massive canyons and plains. The winds here are so intense that most structures get eroded by them over time. It’s also a central hub for the underworld.
CantonicaCantonica systemA desert planet in the galaxy’s Outer Rim Territories. It’s home to the casino city of Canto Blight, a popular destination for wealthy individuals throughout the galaxy.
AkivaAkiva systemA fairly remote planet located in the Outer Rim Territories. The terrain is mostly made up of dense jungles.

Venturing to different planets is a key part of the Star Wars Outlaws story as Kay Vess’ journey takes her to many iconic and new locations around the world. Throughout your journey, you get to find and meet all kinds of unique characters at these locations, which means exploring all of them is crucial, especially if you want to recruit Experts.

