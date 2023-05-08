All Automated Forge Essences in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the Automated Forge is part of the Abandoned Foundry on the Shattered Moon. There are 15 collectibles in the Automated Forge, including two Essences. These are among the most useful collectibles, as they give you permanent boosts and upgrades. That’s probably why they’re also among the hardest to find.

Where to find every Essence in the Automated Forge

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get both of these Essences on your first visit to the Automated Forge, without the use of any late-game abilities or equipment. For this reason, I’m going to assume you’re looking for them on your first run through the area. But if you’re backtracking, you’ll be able to use shortcuts not mentioned here.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the elevator that brings you down here from the Cargo Loading Deck, drop down to the left and make your way over to the Automated Forge Meditation Point. Go along the dark, steamy corridor, and take the second turning on the left. A raider will attack you here. Once you’ve dealt with him, squeeze through the gap in the wall and walk to the end of the yellow pipe. Turn around and you’ll see the first Essence on a ledge behind you. Double-jump then wall-run to get to the ledge and collect Max Health Essence.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second Essence is quite a lot further along, so go back to that dark, steamy corridor and continue to the end of it. Turn right at the yellow door and go up the stairs. Go through the battle droid recharging room, then turn right. Beat the Reprogrammed Magnaguard, then continue through the sparky, steamy doorway. Force push the huge dial on the wall, then climb, jump, and wall-run your way to the platform where there are two shortcuts to activate: a zipline and a rope.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use the zipline and, on your way down, you should be able to see the second Essence on a lower part of the “island” platform.

So, instead of jumping onto the next zipline, turn around and drop off the edge of the platform in the direction you just came from. Tap jump (X/A) and push the left stick back towards the platform to double-jump and grab the climbable wall. This felt a bit suicidal for me, but I managed to grab the wall just at the very bottom of the climbable bit. Haul yourself up onto the platform and collect the XP Essence. You can now get back on top of the platform by climbing the wall and making your way along the “ceiling” on the platform’s underside.