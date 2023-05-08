All Automated Forge treasures in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the Automated Forge is part of the Abandoned Foundry on the Shattered Moon. You’ll first explore it when your objective is to research Tanalorr on the Shattered Moon. It is home to 15 collectibles, including five hard-to-find Datadisc treasures.

You can actually get all five Automated Forge treasures on your first run through this area, so for the purposes of this guide, I’m going to assume that’s what you’re doing. If you’ve already been through once, then you’ll be able to skip a lot of this by using the shortcuts you’ve unlocked.

Related: How to complete the Fracture Endurance Challenge in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Where to find every treasure collectible in the Automated Forge

When you come down the elevator from the Cargo Loading Deck, you’ll see the Automated Forge Meditation Point on the other side of a wide gap in front of you. If this is your first time here, you’ll have to head to the left and drop, jump, climb, balance, and grapple your way around to the Meditation Point.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the Meditation Point, go along the dark, wide, steamy corridor until you reach a yellow door. Go up the stairs to the right of the door, and carry on through the battle droid charging chamber. Turn left and find the first Datadisc treasure behind the crates on the right.

Go back past the battle droid charging room, and fight the Reprogrammed Magnaguard. This is supposedly a boss fight, but it doesn’t have any difficult attack patterns, so it’s easy to beat.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wait for the steam and sparks to stop, then go through the doorway. Force pull the big switch on the wall, then wall-run and climb through the next room. Wall-run across the gap and activate the zipline, then turn right and swing across the gap to the sparking corridor. Time your dismount carefully to avoid getting zapped. The second Datadisc treasure is in the dark corner on the left.

Go back to the zipline and use it to get to the “island” halfway across the gap. Jump on the next zipline, this time making sure you jump from side to side to avoid the sparks on each zipline. At the bottom, turn left and climb the wall. Time your moves carefully here to avoid getting zapped. But if you do take a hit, it’ll inflict damage, but I promise it won’t knock you off the wall. Shimmy across the ceiling and drop onto the platform.

Related: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review: The most fun you can have with a lightsaber

From here you’ve got to make it along an electrified ceiling, so use the side paths to avoid getting zapped. Then you’ve got a couple more sparky ziplines, and some pretty advanced wall-running to do. Next, use the climbable wall to get around the corner and up to the next platform, where there are two battle droids.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Activate the zipline, then jump on it, but don’t ride it to the bottom. Instead, drop off onto the “island” halfway down. All three of the remaining Datadisc treasures are on this island. One is at the edge of the platform on the left side.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

One is at the edge of the platform, a little to the right of the zipline.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the previous treasure, follow the edge of the platform to the right, so that you go around the raised area. The final Datadisc treasure is at the end of this ledge.