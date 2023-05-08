All Assembly Staging treasures in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Assembly Staging is part of the Abandoned Foundry on the Shattered Moon. You’ll come to Assembly Staging after the Automated Forge while researching Tanalorr on the Shattered Moon. There are 11 collectibles in Assembly Staging, including five hard-to-find treasures, all of which are Datadiscs.

Here is where to find every treasure in Assembly Staging in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to find every treasure in Assembly Staging in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

All five of these treasures can be found during your first playthrough of Assembly Staging, as you don’t need late-game abilities or items to reach them. So for this guide, I’m going to assume that you’re here for the first time, and haven’t yet unlocked any shortcuts.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

At the top of the zipline that starts at the Automated Forge and passes through a series of rings, turn right. There’s a Databank in this room, which is easy to see, but there’s also a Datadisc treasure on top of the tall stack of cylinders. Jump from the lower cylinders to get up there.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

Now go back to the top of the zipline, and take the path leading to the right of the green forcefield. Drop into the waste container and do a double jump before you hit the floor. The second Datadisc treasure is under the ledge you just dropped off.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

Grapple onto the two lifter droids to get out of the waste container, then find the third Datadic treasure in the next room, opposite the broken Lifter Droid (which is a Databank collectible, by the way).

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

Continue through the circular room with two B2 droids in it, then up the sloped section with platforms and electrical zappers. Halfway up this sloped section is a raised platform with a B2 droid on it. The fourth Datadisc treasure is on that platform.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

Next, you’ll traverse a couple of pipes to reach an area where there are three large droids and one small scavenger droid. The fifth and final Datadisc is actually dropped by that scavenger droid when you kill it, but it’s fast and runs away, and it sometimes isn’t there at all.

That means it’s possible you might have to go back to the Automated Forge Meditation Point and rest so that you can try this fight again. I had to do this fight three times, although one of those repeats was because I died. Once you kill the scavenger droid, you need to scan it before you can interact with it to get the Datadisc treasure.