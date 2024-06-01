Squad Busters tier list – All units ranked

Squad Busters is out, and just like every Supercell game, it has a lot of units. If you’re familiar with Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, or Brawl Stars, you’ll likely have an idea of which units are better than others.

With that said, here’s a tier list of all units in Squad Busters.

Best units in Squad Busters

So many units, but which ones are the best? Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’ve divided all the units in Squad Busters into tiers S, A, B, and C. We’ll keep the tier list updated as more units get added to the game. We won’t be covering Mega Units in this list.

S-tier Squad Busters units

Barbarian King – The ultimate melee fighter. Not only does he hit hard and has a ton of HP, but he also boosts your other units. Amazing if you prefer a direct assault.

– The ultimate melee fighter. Not only does he hit hard and has a ton of HP, but he also boosts your other units. Amazing if you prefer a direct assault. Archer Queen – You won’t find a better-ranged unit than her. The Archer Queen’s arrows pack a punch, and she also boosts other ranged units. As a bonus, she can occasionally fire an explosive arrow.

– You won’t find a better-ranged unit than her. The Archer Queen’s arrows pack a punch, and she also boosts other ranged units. As a bonus, she can occasionally fire an explosive arrow. Tank – Tank is a weird character. At first glance, she looks weak, but after you upgrade her, she does more damage than any other unit. If you keep her safe, Tank can dominate the battlefield.

– Tank is a weird character. At first glance, she looks weak, but after you upgrade her, she does more damage than any other unit. If you keep her safe, Tank can dominate the battlefield. Bea – No matter what kind of unit you have, you can always use Bea’s ability—a swarm of Bees surround you and damage anything they touch.

– No matter what kind of unit you have, you can always use Bea’s ability—a swarm of Bees surround you and damage anything they touch. Mortis – Don’t underestimate this necromancer. Once you upgrade Mortis, he can revive four busted units and have them become part of your Squad.

A-tier Squad Busters units

Hog Rider – A really fast and relatively strong unit. You can dash a lot faster with him, but there are better damage dealers.

– A really fast and relatively strong unit. You can dash a lot faster with him, but there are better damage dealers. Witch – The Witch works the same way as in Clash Royale. She does medium-range damage while continuously summoning skeletons that act as cannon fodder. Don’t underestimate the power of the skeletons because they can win you many games.

– The Witch works the same way as in Clash Royale. She does medium-range damage while continuously summoning skeletons that act as cannon fodder. Don’t underestimate the power of the skeletons because they can win you many games. Heavy – If you stand still and let Heavy shoot, he can be as powerful as the Archer Queen.

– If you stand still and let Heavy shoot, he can be as powerful as the Archer Queen. Medic – Every Squad needs a healer, and there’s no better healer than the Medic. While you won’t see him deal tons of damage, you’ll appreciate all the healing he does.

– Every Squad needs a healer, and there’s no better healer than the Medic. While you won’t see him deal tons of damage, you’ll appreciate all the healing he does. Max – Max gives your Squad speed, which can be useful depending on the situation.

– Max gives your Squad speed, which can be useful depending on the situation. Colt – Colt wouldn’t be in the A-tier if it weren’t for his Bullet Storm ability, which can do a ton of damage. Nobody ever sees it coming.

– Colt wouldn’t be in the A-tier if it weren’t for his Bullet Storm ability, which can do a ton of damage. Nobody ever sees it coming. Chicken – Similar to Max, the Chicken makes you move faster. It’s also not bad when you upgrade it a bit.

B-tier Squad Busters units

Maybe the units are a bit too Chibi for a Supercell game. Image via Supercell

El Primo – While he’s great during the early game, El Primo becomes less useful as you reach the end. Sure, he can stun opponents and enemies, but he’s slow, and his attacks aren’t that great.

– While he’s great during the early game, El Primo becomes less useful as you reach the end. Sure, he can stun opponents and enemies, but he’s slow, and his attacks aren’t that great. Barbarian – Like in all other Supercell games, the Barbarian is the ol’ reliable melee damage dealer. He’s not the best, but it doesn’t hurt to have one or two around, especially during the early game.

– Like in all other Supercell games, the Barbarian is the ol’ reliable melee damage dealer. He’s not the best, but it doesn’t hurt to have one or two around, especially during the early game. Bo – Bo does lots of damage but is incredibly easy to take out. If you can keep Bo safe, he can be a decent unit. But more often than not, he’s the first to die.

– Bo does lots of damage but is incredibly easy to take out. If you can keep Bo safe, he can be a decent unit. But more often than not, he’s the first to die. Wizard – The Wizard is only good when you attack other Squads and only after you upgrade him. Otherwise, his attack is nothing special.

– The Wizard is only good when you attack other Squads and only after you upgrade him. Otherwise, his attack is nothing special. Nita – Until you upgrade her, Nita and her summon won’t really do much damage. She can be decent during the late game, but more often than not, we never found her too useful.

– Until you upgrade her, Nita and her summon won’t really do much damage. She can be decent during the late game, but more often than not, we never found her too useful. Shelly – Great for an early game. Shelly is pretty much a ranged Barbarian, but just like the Barbarian, her usefulness is limited, especially during the late game.

– Great for an early game. Shelly is pretty much a ranged Barbarian, but just like the Barbarian, her usefulness is limited, especially during the late game. Battle Healer – Like having a weak Shelly that also boosts maximum HP. She won’t heal your units, but some extra maximum HP can be worthwhile.

– Like having a weak Shelly that also boosts maximum HP. She won’t heal your units, but some extra maximum HP can be worthwhile. Mavis – Mavis’ main ability is to pick carrots, which turn into coins. During the early game, this is invaluable, but as the game progresses, she becomes less useful.

– Mavis’ main ability is to pick carrots, which turn into coins. During the early game, this is invaluable, but as the game progresses, she becomes less useful. Greg – Similar to Mavis, Greg’s agility to chop trees is great in the early game but less valuable as the match progresses.

– Similar to Mavis, Greg’s agility to chop trees is great in the early game but less valuable as the match progresses. Pam – She is an okay healer and also does okay damage. Great for the early game but not much else.

C-tier Squad Busters units

Penny – Even though she can uncover treasure, Penny isn’t great at anything else.

– Even though she can uncover treasure, Penny isn’t great at anything else. Trader – The trader’s ability to find more gold sounds nice, but that also means skipping out on a better character.

– The trader’s ability to find more gold sounds nice, but that also means skipping out on a better character. Royale King – For a character that’s pretty hard to get, the Royal King doesn’t do a lot. His damage is okay, and while it’s nice that he can spawn minions, the WItch does it much better.

– For a character that’s pretty hard to get, the Royal King doesn’t do a lot. His damage is okay, and while it’s nice that he can spawn minions, the WItch does it much better. Dynamike – For a rare unit, it sure takes a lot for Dynamike to become useful. While he can be great when you upgrade him a bit, he is otherwise a weak character that often isn’t worth it.

– For a rare unit, it sure takes a lot for Dynamike to become useful. While he can be great when you upgrade him a bit, he is otherwise a weak character that often isn’t worth it. Goblin – Goblin can get you more coins. But otherwise, it’s a waste of space in your Squad.

