ProGuides can help players understand the value of esports coaching

This article is proudly sponsored by ProGuides.

Esports coaching can be a tough topic to get your head around. In traditional sports, like basketball and baseball, physical and athletic mechanics are so crucial to separate the wheat from the chaff. That isn’t the same case in video games, though.

There are some physical aspects to esports superiority, but the greatest League of Legends players are typically also the smartest. So how does a coach intersect with that dynamic? How can good coaching affect a player’s skillset? ProGuides, a website that offers 55 on-demand coaching courses in games like Fortnite, League, and Hearthstone from some of the biggest names on Twitch and in esports, offered to weigh in.

“The quickest way to get better is tool refinement,” said a coach who works for ProGuides. “Calibrating a mouse or a refresh rate could go a long way in performing better. It’s near-instant. It’s crazy how many players are suffering losses from just bad settings.”

That makes sense. The first thing we do as competitive players is establish bad habits. Some of those are broken when we eventually understand that it isn’t smart to dive past every tower we see on Summoner’s Rift, for example. But the more ephemeral stuff—the suboptimal mouse sensitivity that’s become second nature to us—often requires an external force to drill us into better play. Unsurprisingly, the ProGuides coach says that they spend far more time telling players things to avoid, rather than offering additives to their client’s play.

“Map selection, for example, is critical to wins,” the coach said. “Cadence, pressure, weapon selection—a ton of stuff. Players get better, faster, when they know what not to do.”

Naturally, ProGuides enforces a strict selection process for those it brings on as coaches. The company requires its staff to reach a certain ranking threshold in their game of expertise. They also have to submit a highlight reel and complete a thorough interview so ProGuides can make sure their play passes the eye test.

