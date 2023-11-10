Milk and Repeat team up for Fortnite event, Gonna Need Milk Fall Frenzy

This article is sponsored by RepeatGG.

Milk and Repeat have joined forces for the Gonna Need Milk Fall Frenzy, a Fortnite event with $50,000 in prizes up for grabs. That’s not an acronym, either—the event is in partnership with actual dairy milk.

Previously, milk launched Zany Ziplines, a fun but perilous Fortnite map based on a highly requested player concept. Now, the Gonna Need Milk Fall Frenzy event is focused on supporting female gamers and features female creators such as Kmorhz, Girlybella, AlarmingAmber, Frantic, Thelittlesnail, Sparkles_qt, Natashal, Cuten00b, Gompers, Apples, and many more.

It’s easy for Fortnite fans to get involved, whether they plan on spectating, snapping up one of the Golden Ticket prizes, or going for gold with the grand final prize pot.

Ways to win include:

Monday to Friday Repeat leaderboard qualifiers where the top five weekly winners go on to compete for a $4,800 cash prize, with each weekly main event broadcast on Twitch.

Last Chance Qualifiers on Saturdays, where Repeat will select three more players to compete in the weekly main event. Join the Discord to learn more.

The Golden Ticket contest where players hunt down a Fortnite creator and win $500 if they’re the first to frag them.

Gonna Need Milk’s PlayStation 5 giveaway, with two consoles to be won and 10x $100 V-Bucks as runners-up prizes.

The Zany Ziplines Cup, which runs until Nov. 22

Discord challenges, which, when completed, earn players access to other giveaways.

The grand finals are in the last week of the event. Repeat players who get first and second in each weekly final will be paired with a Fortnite creator and compete for a $15,000 prize pot.

Players from Repeat qualifiers are paired up with Fortnite creators in four main event broadcasts, all with a chance to win portions of the $4,800 prize pool, and the top two from each of these broadcasts will be invited to participate in the grand finale on Nov. 25, which has a $15,000 prize pool and will be streamed on the Repeat Twitch channel.

The event schedule. Image via RepeatGG

As exciting as that sounds, and as profitable for the winners, it’s not just all about the money. The Gonna Need Milk Fall Frenzy is dedicated to supporting female gamers.

Why is female participation such a driving factor? Because almost half of all gamers in the world are female, and yet they face a significant pay gap and limited representation in the esports industry. Milk is committed to helping redirect the spotlight to women in gaming.

Gonna Need Milk Fall Frenzy’s is just part of a push to strengthen the position of women in gaming. Milk has enlisted the support of over 15 female gamers and presenters, including xChocoBars, QT Cinderella, Loeya, Chica, The Peach Cobbler, HeyDani, and more. All of them are, through their experience, knowledge, and insight, helping lead milk’s campaigns in gaming.

Gonna Need Milk is creating moments that can be streamed, shared, and celebrated to encourage a growing community of female gamers, from live gaming at VidCon Anaheim 2023, online events, and launching Zany Ziplines (in the top 10 percent of games on Fortnite). Milk forges forward, creating new partnerships in its mission to support, elevate, and empower women in gaming.

“We are excited to partner with Playstation to further expand Milk’s presence in gaming with the launch of our Gonna Need Milk Fall Frenzy. But even more importantly, we are thrilled to use this partnership as an opportunity to shine the spotlight on incredible female gamers, creators, and announcers in the space who have for too long been overlooked and under-supported,” said Yin Woon Rani, CEO of MilkPEP. “Our hope is that Milk can be an ally both in terms of providing important nutrition for continued gameplay and offering support to women in a space where they do not have the recognition they deserve.”

It’s not just the creators and presenters who are female; so is the whole broadcast team, the backbone of the event. The all-female broadcast team comes from Raidiant.gg, which offers mentorship for women who aspire to be involved in gaming broadcasts.

“It’s an absolute honor for Raidiant to produce this exciting gaming opportunity for the Gonna Need Milk campaign,” said Heather “sapphiRe” Garozzo, founder and executive producer of Raidiant, a unique women-led gaming and esports broadcaster. “Created from a passion to amplify and empower women gamers and driven by decades of experience as women pioneers in esports and sports, Raidiant is the perfect partner to align with Milk’s vision of a world where women athletes and esports athletes receive equal spotlight opportunities.”

Owned by Sony PlayStation, Repeat is one of the world’s largest esports tournament platforms. It allows players to compete online to win real cash prizes and prides itself on offering free, easy-to-access tournaments without the need to download additional software.

In gaming, esports in particular, performance can be critical. Players can’t afford to let their focus slip and milk is the ideal gaming fuel. It goes beyond just hydrating players; each eight-ounce glass is packed with 13 nutrients, including high-quality protein. Whether it’s real dairy milk or chocolate milk, milk is just the thing to prevent players from flagging during long gaming sessions.

Everything players need to know about the Gonna Need Milk Fall Frenzy, including how to sign up for the qualifiers, is over at Repeat. Winning can be as simple as taking a screenshot to record their Zany Ziplines victory. And with the tournaments running from now until Nov. 25, there’s no better time to get involved.