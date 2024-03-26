IBUYPOWER partners with VALORANT Champions Tour Americas to power pro-level gaming performance and pulse-pounding VALORANT moments

It takes skill and power to be a VALORANT pro, which is why iBUYPOWER teamed up with Riot Games to become the Official PC and partner of their high-stakes, high-profile esports tournament, the VALORANT Champions Tour Americas.

Famed for its high-performance gaming PCs, iBUYPOWER provides the on-stage competition PCs for all VCT Americas events. Thanks to iBUYPOWER, the tour’s VALORANT players have the tools they need to come out on top and wow the hundreds of thousands of viewers who tune into this nail-biting series.

“iBUYPOWER is thrilled to provide support to VALORANT Esports by offering gaming PC hardware specifically designed to perform for the pros and fans of VCT Americas,” explains Darren Su, iBUYPOWER’s executive vice president.

To further highlight competitive excellence, iBUYPOWER has created the iBUYPOWER ACE moment, which is when one player eliminates the whole enemy team in a single match during the tournament. When this happens, iBUYPOWER will double the thrill by giving away a PC, one for every Ace. And that’s just one of the many ways iBUYPOWER is supporting the VCT Americas.

While iBUYPOWER PCs are the beating heart of every VCT Americas tournament, this game-changing partnership goes far beyond the stage. iBUYPOWER is committed to bringing pro-level performance to fans, and its range of Official VCTA “Spec-Approved” PCs does just that.

Equipped with Windows 11, these Official VCT Americas “Spec-Approved’ PCs” enable VALORANT Americas pros and fans to experience gold standard PC performance, allowing them to frag like their favorite team. Fans can jump right in with the Intel Core i7-14700KF-powered iBUYPOWER RDY Y40 VALORANT VCT Americas B001 at $1,849.

Each PC has been subject to rigorous testing (including OCCT) and is tuned to the level of competition found within the VCT America circuit. Each of these tournament-ready powerhouses has a 3 Year Standard Warranty (3 years labor, 1 year parts) and is backed by the Performance Guarantee by iBUYPOWER. You’re not limited to just VALORANT either; these gaming beasts have enough power to run almost any game you throw at them.

The Performance Guarantee is part of iBUYPOWER’s new commitment during their 25th anniversary to keep players playing, with top-level curated components and quality customer service. It echoes the company’s dedication to expanding accessibility to PC games, paving the way for tomorrow’s esports stars.

To find out more about iBUYPOWER and VALORANT Champions Tour Americas’ dream partnership, click here and get ready to unlock your Ace.

