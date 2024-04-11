Watch Team PWR battle through Fortnite blindfolded in highlights from Garnier’s Blackout Challenge

This article is written in partnership with Garnier.

Cooperation saw Team PWR through this chaotic game-changer. What happens when you take a team of Fortnite creators and ask them to play blindfolded? Find out with the highlights from Team PWR and Garnier’s Blackout Challenge streams.

To celebrate their blackout Anti-Blemish Serum, which busts acne instead of hiding it, Garnier gave Team PWR a special blindfolded Fortnite challenge. In teams of two (Vindooly + Nalopia, Chanzes + Develique and Overstrand + Oasis), one blacked-out player would do their best to stay alive, while the other acted as their eyes.

To get a taste for the task that awaited them, each stream began with a game of Marco Polo on PWR’s own “Infected” Map. Then, with one team member still blindfolded, they bravely stepped into Fortnite’s wild, player-packed world. Could these pro creators hope to pull off this challenge?

Aside from watching half of each PWR-pair stumble around in the dark, fans also had the chance to win a special Garnier Blackout Pack. Two lucky winners were chosen from each stream’s chat to win a Garnier Blackout Pack, including a black PWR jersey, black PWR T-shirt, a Razer Ornata V3 keyboard and Garnier’s anti-blemish serum. Team PWR also found time to share their own skincare journeys.

Fortunately for Team PWR, teamwork and communication paid off. Vindooly took a proactive approach in keeping Nalopia safe. He picked off snipers (mostly) before they could take her out and continued to PWR her up as she negotiated Fortnite’s hazards. She’d spectacularly dispatched him during the earlier Marco Polo round, but he didn’t hold that against her.

Chanzes and Develique had great synergy. Develique managed to get some great snipe shots after her blindfold was off, proving that although Chanzes was her “PWR Up,” her gaming skills were independently impressive too.

With Overstrand and Oasis being great friends IRL, there was laughter all around. The two won their final battle royale match with Oasis still blindfolded.

All the streamers gave 110%, putting the Team in Team PWR, and concluded each stream with some more conventional Fortnite play.

You can check out the highlights of each stream below. And if you’re struggling with acne-prone skin, don’t hide your blemishes, fight them with the Garnier Anti-Blemish Serum. Powered by 4% [AHA + Salicylic Acid + Niacinamide + Charcoal] to visibly reduce pimples by -35%* and the appearance of marks.

*Cosmeto-clinical test, 43 volunteers, twice daily application for 28 days.

