Dot Esports and GG.BET join forces to celebrate the most epic Dota 2 records ever

This article is written in partnership with GG.BET. Check out the DOTA World Records here.

Recommended Videos

Looking back at legendary Dota 2 accomplishments.

It’s been over ten years since Dota 2 was released, so there’s no better time to recognize the amazing accomplishments this MOBA has seen.

Who could have dreamt that something that started life as a Warcraft III mod would have become a global esports phenomenon? But Dota 2 has gone from strength to strength, bringing us phenomenal players, epic, nail-biting matches, and much, much more.

So, we’ve teamed up with GG.BET Esports betting brand to recognise Dota 2’s game-changing impact. We’ve created a virtual monument, celebrating the legends who have elevated this MOBA and turned it into the world-class esport it is today.

We’re not just talking about Dota 2’s big winners, either; with GG.BET’s help, we’ve dug into every element of this esport, from players to content creators to presenters and matches and beyond. Ever wondered which player made the most money from their Dota 2 skills? Which was the longest competitive game? And which presenter appeared at the most TIs? Those are just some of the Dota 2 records we’ve preserved for posterity.

We pride ourselves on being esports experts, and we dug deeper than ever to unearth these records, achievements that we were truly worthy of preservation. But we felt that to make this project truly outstanding, we’d need some equally special support. GG.BET has a history of investing in esports and supporting the creation of top-tier esports content, which is why we turned to them to help launch this epic Dota 2 project.

Few games have the sheer staying power of Dota 2. It’s captured the hearts and minds of not only its competitors but the millions of eager spectators who, offline and online, cheer their gaming heroes on. It’s exciting to imagine just what the next decade will hold, and the players and creators who’ll usher in a new age of Dota 2.

But that doesn’t mean we should forget the pioneers who first stepped up, many of whom are still battling away. Dota 2 would be a dim memory without them, instead of the magnificent, much-loved MOBA it is today. With our dedicated Dota 2 records site, their epic esports accomplishments will live on forever.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy