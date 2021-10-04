DJ Esports brings esports and crypto together with its game-changing betting platform

DJ Esports lets users bet on all their favorite games in a variety of crypto. Here’s everything you need to know to get started.

Esports and crypto exist in the same space and DJ Esports has brought these two booming industries together into one convenient, easy-to-use package.

DJ Esports is the world’s first-and-only all crypto esports betting platform, offering users the option to bet on all of the biggest esports matches and titles in over a dozen different cryptocurrencies.

The platform is just wrapping up Stage One of its Worlds Prediction Series, which lets users use DJ Esports Tokens (DJT) to put their predictive skills to the test in a no-risk, free-to-play environment. Some players have already climbed well above the Stage One cap in pursuit of glory and bragging rights, along with weekly prizes for being at the top of the leaderboard.

With all players being reset to the official Stage One maximum of 18,000 DJT for Stage Two, there’s no better time to get started and catch up.

What does DJ Esports offer?

DJ Esports offers users access to over 30,000 unique bets across hundreds of matches and dozens of different games.

Users can bet on their favorite streamers, including DJ Esports’ official partners such as LukiLuki, Tempest, Wickd, and more, as well as all of the top games like League of Legends, Dota 2, and CS:GO. Bets range from simply picking who will win or lose a game all the way to exotic odds like first blood, first dragon, or total final score.

All odds are also available in a dozen cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, and LTC. And with DJT, users can get the hang of it all for free with no commitment.

Beyond just serving as a place for esports fans to get the latest news, place bets, and watch the biggest matches, DJ Esports is also an industry leader in the world of decentralized finance—DeFi. Thanks to their holdings of over 10 million USDT, they can guarantee an annual percentage rate of 30 percent on all crypto holdings in users’ DJ Esports accounts. This interest is compounded and paid out daily with zero withdrawal restrictions.

But how does the platform actually work?

Creating your DJ Esports account

Getting started takes five minutes because you just need to head over to the DJ Esports website and click on the “Sign Up” button in the top-right corner of the page. Creating an account will automatically grant you 1,500 DJT to start playing with.

What do I need to create an account?

To register for an account, all you need is a valid email address. No crypto wallet or previous amount of currency is needed to set anything up.

Placing a bet

Once you’ve successfully set up your account, it’s time to put your analytical skills and expert knowledge to the test and start playing. Just click on either the EsportsBull or Streamer icons on the left of the page and then select the currency you want to play with.

From there, users are presented with a list of all upcoming matches with odds available. Users can filter by game or league and can view games scheduled up to several days in advance.

Just click on any available game to be instantly taken to the odds for that match and can see everything that you can choose from as well as further data about each team, player, and where they all stand in whatever competition that’s going on, whether it be a league or one-off tournament.

What’s on a game page?

Here’s a deeper look at each section to help show what is offered.

Match Odds: Match Odds represent the outcome of the match as well as the individual games. Here, users can place bets on the results of any games played in a series individual win/loss, the overall best-of-three or best-of-five win/loss, as well as betting on spreads on point handicaps.

Exotic Odds: Exotic Odds are a more specific type of event that doesn’t necessarily determine the final outcome of the game. Things like first blood, first dragon, and first herald are all popular exotic betting choices when it comes to League.

Over-Under: Over-under odds represent the 50/50 bets on specific stats or results such as total time, total kills, or total dragons slain.

Actual Odds/Parlay: This number represents the potential payout as a multiple of your bet. For example, if the odds of Royal Never Give Up winning are 1.288, this means that a bet of 100 USDT will return a total of 128.8 USDT on a win. The plus sign next to the odds means that this bet is available for a parlay bet or a combo bet that links two or more individual wagers that become dependent on all of the linked bets winning for a bigger payout.

Player Panel: In the Player Panel, users can see how each individual player compares to their respective opponent over the last several games, letting them place more informed bets based on compiled data.

Team Panel: Similar to the Player Panel, the Team Panel lets users view an entire team’s stats over their last several matches compared to other teams, including their current opponent.

League Panel: Finally, the League Panel is an overview that shows each team’s current standing in their current league, tournament, or event.

Where does DJ Esports get its odds?

DJ Esports uses a powerful AI-driven data matrix that has collected over 10 years of professional esports competition data. This matrix is constantly updating itself in real-time with all of the latest matches, news, and events to generate truly up-to-the-second odds on every match.

This ensures that all of their users have the best and most accurate odds available to help them make the most informed decision regardless of their betting preferences.

Start playing for free

The term “no risk, no reward” doesn’t always ring true, but thanks to the Worlds Prediction Series and DJT, DJ Esports offers users the opportunity to learn all about the ins and outs of esports betting without risking anything.

