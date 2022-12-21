Cards of Ethernity enters open beta before free-to-play launch

This article is sponsored by Cards of Ethernity. Download it for free here.

Cards of Eternity is a new free-to-play collectible card game from Aether Games, the creators of Gates of Ethernity. Similar in execution to Hearthstone, Cards of Ethernity adapts the characters and creatures from Gates of Ethernity into a competitive card battler with stunning details and graphics. Players can collect cards via crafting or through the in-game store and use them to assemble decks and take on players across the globe.

After a successful stint in closed beta, Cards of Ethernity is now entering open beta for everyone to participate. Players can download the game for free from the Card of Ethernity website and start collecting their cards. At launch, 150 cards are purchasable or crafted with in-game currency, and will be split across six different creature types. These include dragons, trolls, fairies, beasts, demons, and elementals.

Each deck in Cards of Ethernity consists of 30 cards with an in-game avatar functioning as your player character. These avatars, known as adventurers, come with a unique pet that has the ability to turn the tide of a battle in your favor. While they may only be used once per game, they will become integral in the makeup of your decks.

Another unique feature in Cards of Ethernity is the ability to sacrifice specific cards to restore your aether (which essentially acts as mana). With each deck allowing players to have two copies of a specific card, you can sacrifice repeats to power yourself up and gain access to stronger attacks earlier. While those cards will then be out of play, you just might make a Hail Mary that wrestles control away from your opponent.

At launch, Cards of Ethernity will feature 10 adventurers and a plethora of pets. As you do battle and increase your skill, your adventurer will level up and earn passive traits for each level. Currently, there are only 10 levels of mastery, but you are free to swap adventurers whenever you see fit. Mixed with pets, you can create decks that are strong on offense, have more of a defensive focus, or a mixture of the two. The possibilities are seemingly endless.

To make things even more exciting, Cards of Ethernity will be launching a tournament in January 2023 with a prize pool of up to $10,000 along with various prizes from its partners. The month-long tournament will give players the opportunity to battle each other in ranked matches and gain rewards based on their achieved rating.

You can get started in Cards of Ethernity today by downloading it here. The game will be available on Windows PC, with mobile versions coming in the future, and is free to play.