Who won Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere results

Team Rock has been announced the official winner of the Splatfest World Premiere.

Splatfest World Premiere was a 12-hour celebration before the launch of Splatoon 3, featuring three teams led by members of Deep Cut: Shiver’s Team Rock, Frye’s Team Paper, and Big Man’s Team Scissors. Team Rock was ultimately declared the winner.

Many players struggled in the Tricolor Turf War portion of the event. This led to many funny memes and cries for Tricolor Turf War to be rebalanced since the defending team always had a major disadvantage.

The Splatfest World Premiere results are in and #TeamRock has crushed it! Congrats to the winners!



A big thanks to everyone for participating, and we’ll see you in Splatsville when #Splatoon3 launches on 9/9! pic.twitter.com/NorOFbhYDk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 28, 2022

What are the results of Splatfest?

Splatfest had separate voting and results for each participating region. And within each region, there were two votes for open and pro matchmaking modes. The final results were calculated by giving teams 10 points for popularity, 15 points for clout earned by players in an open battle, and then 10 points for clout earned within pro battles.

Here are the results:

North America Team Rock: 25 points Team Paper: 10 points Team Scissors: 0 points

Europe Team Rock: 25 points Team Paper: 10 points Team Scissors: 0 points

Japan Team Rock: 25 points Team Scissors: 10 points Team Paper: 0 points



Asia/Australia/New Zealand Team Rock: 25 points Team Scissors: 10 points Team Paper: 0 points



SE-Asia’s results are still being calculated!

Team Scissors had the most underwhelming results, leading to an abundance of memes in the Splatoon community.

What is Splatfest?

Before the launch of Splatoon 3, Nintendo announced Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere, a free demo in the Nintendo eShop. Nintendo Switch players could download the demo to participate in the first Splatfest, becoming a part of Team Rock, Team Paper, or Team Scissors.

The Splatoon 3 event allowed players to check out the new central hub, look at the new stores, interact with NPCs, and even do interactive activities with other players. The 12-hour event also lets players try out new weapons and experience Splatoon 3’s new stages.

The first six hours of Splatfest were Splatfest Battles, with participants entering 1v1 battles. The final six hours of the event had players compete in the Tricolor Turf War, a new game mode with three teams of four battling all at once. This game mode was ultimately a source of frustration for many participants and viewers during Splatfest.

Nintendo also released a poll that allowed Splatoon players to announce their allegiance to one of the three teams.

When is Splatoon 3 coming out?

Splatoon 3 is getting released on Sept. 9, 2022.

Fans of the game who participated in the Splatfest World Premiere will see the progress they made and their customized Inkling or Octoling transferred to the full version when it’s launched.