Splatoon 3 will feature save data bonuses for Splatoon 2 players

With the release of Splatoon 3 only a month away, players are getting tons of new information on what to expect from it. And a recent blog post published by Nintendo on the official website of the franchise revealed that Splatoon 2 players will get save data bonuses when the next title in the series comes out. They’ll also get a chance to start from a skill level that is more similar to theirs.

Your online data for Splatoon 3 will be stored on your Nintendo Account, and that includes information such as player level, items, gear, and rank. Your progress in Story Mode can be stored to the Nintendo Switch Online’s Save Data Cloud Backup service, though you do not need to be connected to the internet to play Story Mode.

But players who have Splatoon 2 save data on their Switch can transfer it to Splatoon 3, getting a head start and some exclusive in-game rewards. Here is the full list, according to Nintendo:

Three Gold Sheldon Licenses, which can be exchanged for main weapons, regardless of player level.

Ability to join Anarchy Battles from the beginning of the game, regardless of player level.

Depending on the rank achieved in Splatoon 2, it is possible to start the game with a higher rank.

Matchmaking against players with similar skill levels as the one you achieved in Splatoon 2.

The transfer can be made as you launch Splatoon 3 or enter the lobby, as long as you are connected to the internet. It is only possible to transfer data once per Nintendo Account. You must also use the same Switch console and the same user account from Splatoon 2 to do so.

To learn more about Splatoon 3’s new and returning features, such as characters, weapons, and stages, you can also watch the Aug. 10 Nintendo Direct, which was exclusively dedicated to the game. The 30-minute broadcast showcased details of the Story Mode, customization, and future tournaments. A special edition of Splatfest was also announced for Aug. 27 as a world premiere of the new title.

Splatoon 3 comes out on Sept. 9, exclusively for Nintendo Switch consoles. You can already pre-order the game from the Nintendo eShop, which also allows you to pre-download it and play it as soon as possible. A digital demo preview is also available. Players who prefer physical copies can check their favorite retailers for information about the pre-sale.