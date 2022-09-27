Splatoon 3 video highlights a bug affecting the community’s most hated weapon

A video posted by a Splatoon 3 fan on Twitter showcased a bug with the widely-derided Sloshing Machine weapon.

In the video, a player wielding a Sloshing Machine on the Wahoo World map walks underneath a platform where another player is standing. The player with the Sloshing Machine aims up and is seemingly able to hit the player from underneath the platform. Several other players have reported the glitch: another Twitter user shared a video of a player with a Sloshing Machine killing another player from under a platform on a different map, while yet another showed the Sloshing Machine hitting a player behind a wall. Nintendo has not yet commented on the bug.

The Sloshing Machine has a poor reputation in the community. Many players see it as overpowered and annoying to play against. The videos of its bugs made many players jokingly call for it to be removed from the game entirely alongside other despised weapons. Others are hoping it receives a quick bug fix and nerf to prevent people from exploiting the issue.

Since releasing on Sept. 9, Splatoon 3 has already had its first post-launch Splatfest, which asked players to choose a category of item that they would bring to a deserted island. In a narrow victory, team Gear beat out team Fun, with team Grub landing in a distant third. During the Splatfest, which lasted for 48 hours, players could experience the new Tricolor Turf War mode, which pits all three teams against each other for one explosive battle.