Who’s winning Team Gear vs. Grub vs. Fun Splatfest in Splatoon 3?

Splatoon 3’s first official Splatfest is here, having players choose between Team Gear, Team Grub, and Team Fun throughout the weekend to see who will come out on top.

Though playing Splatfest, players will participate in unique matches and be able to rank up their Catalog Level 1.2x faster than usual. It is also a way to gain a lot of money and enjoy one of the game’s biggest events of the month.

But when it comes down to it. Players want to win. So just who exactly is ahead?

Splatfest results are kept secret for most of the event until the big reveal on Monday, Sept. 26, when the world will find out just which team took the inaugural Splatoon 3 Splatfest crown. Don’t let that deter you, and keep doing your best for your team.

Until that big reveal, though, these are the results that we have seen currently:

Sneak Peek results

The Sneek Peek results came in at the beginning of the event to showcase which team gained the most Conch Shells before Splatfest started, the results were as follows:

Gear: 33.45%

Grub: 30.44%

Fun: 36.11%

More information will be added as it goes live.